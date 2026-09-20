Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department published the eligible fields of study for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP)

The six qualifying categories are organised by Classification of Instructional Programmes (CIP) codes, which students must verify before enrolling

African students choosing Canada as a migration destination face significant consequences if they select programmes outside the eligible categories

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department has published an updated list of study fields that qualify graduates for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), offering international students greater clarity on which academic programmes can lead to work authorisation in the country after graduation.

Canada Lists 6 Fields of Study That Qualify for Post-Graduation Work Permit

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The eligibility framework is structured around Classification of Instructional Programmes (CIP) codes, a standardised system used to categorise academic disciplines.

Only graduates whose programmes carry an eligible CIP code can meet the field-of-study requirement for the PGWP.

Six broad categories of study currently satisfy the field-of-study requirement.

These are agriculture and agri-food, education, health care and social services, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), trades, and transport.

Each category contains specific CIP codes, and meeting the broader category alone is not sufficient. Students must confirm that the precise CIP code linked to their chosen programme appears on the published eligible list before drawing any conclusions about their post-graduation options.

What the Requirement Means for International Students

Canada introduced the field-of-study requirement to align post-graduation work opportunities with sectors where the country faces documented labour shortages. Programmes that fall outside the six listed categories may fail to meet this condition, which could prevent graduates from accessing the PGWP pathway entirely.

For Nigerian and other African students who have selected Canada as a destination under what is commonly referred to as the Japa movement, this requirement carries particular weight.

A student who completes a full degree in a programme whose CIP code does not appear on the eligible list may find themselves unable to apply for a post-graduation work permit, effectively closing off a key route to remaining in Canada after their studies.

Officials advise prospective students to verify the CIP code of their intended programme at the point of selection rather than after enrolment, as correcting the issue at a later stage may not be straightforward.

Canada scraps permanent residency exemption

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada’s immigration department had quietly allowed a key refugee family sponsorship policy to expire on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The temporary policy had helped refugees sponsor children or partners who were not named in their original permanent residency applications.

A department spokesperson confirmed that affected refugees could instead pursue exemptions on humanitarian or compassionate grounds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh