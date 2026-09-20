Lamine Yamal has chalked up another impressive milestone, boosting his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or

The Barcelona winger reached 51 assists in 159 La Liga appearances, breaking a record previously held by Vinicius Junior

Sevilla captain Suazo weighed in on Yamal's performance after the match, hailing the teenager's quality

Lamine Yamal has broken yet another La Liga record after steering Barcelona to a 3-1 win over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, becoming the youngest player in the competition's history to reach 50 assists.

Lamine Yamal: Ballon d'Or 2026 Hopeful Breaks La Liga Record With 50 Assists

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Lamine Yamal achieves La Liga history

The Barcelona prodigy achieved the milestone at 19 years and 68 days old, according to Opta, eclipsing the previous benchmark set by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who reached the same figure at 22 years and 298 days.

Yamal's La Liga assist tally now stands at 51 from 159 appearances.

Although Yamal did not add to his scoring account on the night, his influence on the contest was unmistakable.

He created both goals scored by Raphinha, providing the decisive quality that helped Barcelona secure all three points away from home.

Throughout the match, Yamal was the most consistent source of attacking danger for the visitors, repeatedly stretching Sevilla's defensive structure and creating openings that the Spanish champions were able to convert.

Yamal receives praise from Sevilla captain

Sevilla captain Suazo acknowledged Yamal's quality in his post-match comments, describing the teenager as "one of the best in the world".

The tribute from an opposing captain underlined the respect Yamal has earned across the division at such a young age.

The record adds to an already exceptional collection of milestones for the Barcelona forward, whose development since breaking into the first team has drawn consistent comparison with the game's established elite.

He would his red-hot start to the 2026/27 season sway some form of recency bias in his favour in his quest to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal makes Ballon d’Or claim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal had declared himself one of the two best players in the world during an interview with Spanish streaming platform Movistar.

The 19-year-old cited his La Liga title and Spain’s World Cup triumph as reasons for his 2026 Ballon d’Or case, while naming his only rival for the award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh