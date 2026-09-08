The University of Cape Coast published cut-off points for over 110 programmes on its admissions portal for the 2026 academic year

The release covers both Awaiting (2024) and Post-WASSCE (2025) aggregate scores across degree and diploma programmes

The announcement follows the release of results for students who sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) examinations

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The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has published the cut-off points for all 110 programmes on its official admissions portal giving prospective students a clear guide on the aggregate scores required to secure admission for the 2025/2026 academic year.

UCC publishes cut-off points for over 110 programmes for the 2026 academic year. Image credit: dragana991/iStock

Source: UGC

The move comes shortly after results for candidates who sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) were released.

The cut-off figures cover two categories of applicants: those who were Awaiting results from the 2024 sitting, and those applying through the Post-WASSCE 2025 route.

The link attached provides the cut-off aggregates listed on the UCC admissions portal for the 2025/2026 academic year:

The portal lists a total of over 110 programmes spanning degree and diploma levels across the university's various faculties and schools.

What prospective UCC students should know

Applicants are advised to cross-check their specific programme requirements directly on the UCC admissions catalogue, as cut-off points vary across programmes and application categories.

The university has also shared the information on how to apply for admission as deadlines have been released.

The Facebook post below provides more details about UCC’s 2026 admissions.

How to apply to UCC step by step

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) released an official guide for prospective students looking to secure admission following the publication of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The announcement, shared on UCC's official Facebook page on 7th September 2026, was signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Dr Atta Yeboah-Sarpong, and is directed at both new applicants and those who had previously submitted awaiting-results applications.

Students who had already applied using existing WASSCE results are advised to check their admission status at admissionlist.ucc.edu.gh and print their admission letters from there.

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Source: YEN.com.gh