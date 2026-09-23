All contestants from the three schools that competed in the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale received a Coronation Insurance Award worth GH¢15,000 each, covering six months

The insurance package forms part of a broader prize haul for this year's National Science and Maths Quiz, which also included laptops, cash prizes, and scholarships

PRESEC Legon emerged as the overall 2026 NSMQ champion, clinching a historic ninth title, ahead of runners-up St. Augustine's College and Accra Academy

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Contestants from this year's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale have each been awarded a GH¢15,000 insurance cover from Coronation Insurance.

NSMQ 2026 finalists from PRESEC Legon, St. Augustine's College, and Accra Academy each receive a GH¢15,000 insurance cover from Coronation Insurance. Image credit: NSMQ.

Source: Facebook

This forms part of the competition's growing prize package for participating students.

The 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale was held at the UG Premier Dome in Accra on September 10, 2026, where PRESEC Legon defeated St. Augustine's College and Accra Academy to claim a historic ninth championship title, extending its record as the most successful school in the competition's history.

This year's edition was produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, with support from GOIL PLC, Joy News, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, and other partners.

Coronation Insurance rewards NSMQ finalists

The National Science and Maths Quiz announced on its official Facebook page that all contestants from the three schools that made it to the 2026 grand finale, PRESEC Legon, St. Augustine's College, and Accra Academy, received the Coronation Insurance Award.

Each contestant's cover is worth GH¢15,000 and runs for a six-month period, with the organisers describing the gesture under the theme "Guarding future success."

The award adds financial protection to the list of recognitions handed to contestants who reached the competition's biggest stage this year.

NSMQ's Facebook post is below.

NSMQ 2026's wider prize package

The insurance award joins several other prizes distributed at this year's grand finale.

The Kwame Chito Excellence Award saw 15 laptops handed out to participating finalists, aimed at supporting university-ready students in their continued academic pursuits.

Two Category B schools that beat Category A opponents to earn seeded status were each rewarded with a GH¢7,000 cash prize, while Mfantsiman Girls' SHS, which reached the quarter-finals for the first time in a decade and secured seeded status in the process, was named Best Girls' School and also received a laptop under the Kwame Chito Award.

Bright SHS star wins $50,000 scholarship

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, NSMQ Ghana announced that Bright SHS contestant Mercy Adjeley Okang received a full scholarship worth $50,000 to Academic City University College, covering tuition, accommodation, meals, a laptop, textbooks, and a monthly stipend.

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Source: YEN.com.gh