Hervé Renard described the Group C clash with Ghana as a major African football showdown ahead of the September 24 fixture

The two nations meet at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké to open their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign

Ghana will head into the contest without key players Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew due to injuries

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Côte d’Ivoire coach Hervé Renard has described the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana as one of African football’s biggest occasions, warning that neither side should expect an easy encounter.

The two nations meet at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on September 24 to open their Group C qualifying campaigns.

Côte d'Ivoire coach Hervé Renard sends a strong message to Ghana ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifier. Photos by Juan Mabromata and Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Renard, who guided Côte d'Ivoire to AFCON glory in 2015 and has since returned for a second stint in charge of the Elephants, said the contest would leave little room for error.

"This is a major showdown in African football. This Ghana team is a good team. The match will not be easy for anyone," Renard said, as quoted by @saedeciv on X.

Renard calls for humility ahead of Ghana clash

Despite Côte d'Ivoire arriving at the fixture in noticeably better form, having won four of their last six matches compared to Ghana's single victory across the same stretch, Renard was clear that recent results would count for little once the match kicked off.

"When you have a match between two big teams, it will be played on details. But we have enough character to approach it," he said.

He also struck a note of caution about the broader qualifying journey, adding:

"It is not enough to say it, it will have to be shown on the pitch. There are 6 matches to be played. Sometimes we miss the first step and pass the others. You have to be humble."

Ghana face Côte d'Ivoire without key players

Carlos Queiroz's Black Stars will be without a number of prominent names.

Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew have all been ruled out due to injury and recovery concerns, handing the Ivorians an opportunity to exploit a weakened visiting squad.

Despite the personnel setbacks, history offers Ghana some encouragement. Across the last nine recorded meetings between the two sides, the Black Stars have claimed four victories compared to two for Côte d'Ivoire, with three matches ending in draws.

Renard acknowledged, however, that his side cannot afford to approach the qualifier with anything other than full focus, regardless of the opposition's circumstances.

The Black Stars must dig deep to get a positive result in Bouaké, especially without key figures in the team.

Carlos Queiroz adds 9 players to Ghana squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had expanded Ghana’s squad after several key players, including Mohammed Kudus, withdrew due to medical reasons.

The nine additions include four defenders, one midfielder and four forwards from clubs across Europe and Asia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh