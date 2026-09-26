Austria offers several research-oriented internship routes lasting up to six months that Ghanaian students can pursue through host institutions and separate funding sources

Institutions such as the Institute of Science and Technology Austria and the University of Vienna accept international applicants for research placements with varying support

OeAD runs Africa-focused partnerships that include Ghanaian universities and can provide additional research funding pathways for eligible students

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Austria offers a number of research-focused internship opportunities for international students, including applicants from Ghana, though securing a placement requires identifying both a host institution and a separate funding source.

Austria's Agency for Education and Internationalisation, known as OeAD, maintains a central database of scholarships and research grants through its grants.at platform, which Ghanaian students are advised to consult alongside any application to a host institution.

4 Austrian internship opportunities Ghanaian students should know about. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Instagram

Austrian Research Institutions open to International Students

The Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) ranks among the most accessible options for students pursuing scientific research.

ISTA accepts visiting students and trainees for research stays of between two and six months, provided applicants already hold external mobility funding from a home university, international scholarship or another eligible scheme.

Students are expected to approach a relevant research group or professor directly, after which they gain access to supervision and institutional facilities.

The Austrian Academy of Sciences (OeAW) also operates research institutes that accommodate students and early-stage researchers.

Its Institute of Space Research in Graz runs a Young Researcher Programme offering project placements of one to six months for undergraduate students, subject to available funding.

Students with interests in physics, space science and engineering are advised to monitor individual OeAW institutes, as opportunities differ across research groups.

At the University of Vienna, the VDSP Physics Internship accepts applications from students worldwide and provides research placements of two to six months.

Participants receive subsistence support through a university work contract, and non-local students may also qualify for partial reimbursement of travel costs.

Eligibility criteria vary by programme and academic level, so applicants must review each call individually.

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How OeAD supports Ghana-specific pathways

OeAD does not function solely as an internship host; it also operates as a funding gateway through its APPEAR programme, which stands for the Austrian Partnership Programme in Higher Education and Research for Development.

APPEAR supports partnerships between Austrian and African higher-education institutions, including universities in Ghana, and some projects can channel research or field-study support through institutional cooperation arrangements.

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How Ghanaian students should apply

The recommended approach is to first identify an Austrian research group whose work aligns with one's academic discipline, then contact the relevant professor or internship coordinator with a CV, motivation letter, academic transcript and a proposed research topic. Applicants should simultaneously search grants.at for suitable funding.

Students planning to stay between 91 days and six months will generally require an Austrian Visa D for gainful employment where the internship involves the relevant category of work.

ISTA, OeAW research institutes, the University of Vienna and OeAD-supported Africa partnerships each represent valid starting points for Ghanaian students, although sponsorship is not guaranteed and must be confirmed within each individual application call.

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Germany lists IT and AI jobs for Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Germany’s official visa and employment pathways for international IT and AI specialists, including Ghanaians and other foreign applicants.

The guidance covers software development, cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence, and related roles.

Germany’s technology sector is facing an estimated shortfall of 109,000 workers in 2025, creating opportunities for both university graduates and qualified vocational professionals.

Even non-tech workers with strong AI skills may be eligible, widening access to one of Europe’s largest technology markets.

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Source: YEN.com.gh