Sullemana Seidu, NDC Constituency Organizer for Akatsi South, died on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Abor Sacred Heart Hospital

The Akatsi South NDC described Seidu as a loyal grassroots mobiliser who served the party through years of dedicated organisational work

Following his death, the constituency secretariat suspended all campaign activities across the Akatsi South Constituency

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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Akatsi South Constituency is mourning the sudden passing of its Constituency Organizer, Sullemana Seidu, who died on Friday, 25 September 2026, after a short illness at the Abor Sacred Heart Hospital in Ghana's Volta Region.

Seidu held multiple roles within both the party and public service prior to his death. Beyond his duties as Constituency Organizer, he previously served as Assemblymember for the Wute Electoral Area and was the Administrator of the Akatsi South National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Office.

NDC's Akatsi South Constituency Organizer Sullemana Seidu is dead. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

Akatsi South NDC pays tribute

In an official statement released the same day, signed by Francis Dotsey Bedzo on behalf of the Akatsi South Constituency Executives, the party described Seidu's death as a profound loss.

The statement portrayed him as someone who served through "thick and thin," demonstrating consistent commitment and sacrifice in his organisational role.

The Constituency Executives noted that Seidu possessed knowledge of branches and polling stations across the constituency, which made him a critical figure in mobilising party supporters at the grassroots level.

They also highlighted his selflessness, stating that he regularly committed his personal time, resources and even his own vehicle to party activities, placing collective interests above personal ones.

The party extended its condolences to Seidu's wife, children and wider family.

NDC suspends campaign activities in Akatsi South

In direct response to Seidu's death, the Akatsi South Constituency Secretariat issued a directive suspending all campaign-related activities within the constituency with immediate effect. The order, reached in consultation with the Municipal Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, covers branch meetings, aspirant campaign activities and other political gatherings.

The Secretariat said the suspension is meant to give party members space to grieve and to stand in solidarity with Seidu's bereaved family. Members have, however, been encouraged to continue sharing tributes and memories of the late organiser through party platforms.

The Secretariat added that further communications regarding the length of the suspension and funeral arrangements would follow after consultations with both the family and party leadership.

NDC's Gonazoo Abdulai is dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gonazoo Abdulai, a member of the NDC Communications Team and the treasurer of the Savelugu Constituency, perished in an automobile accident.

According to a post made by Sika Official on August 29, 2025, the unfortunate accident happened on the Tamale–Yendi route.

Ghanaians have flooded social media with condolences for the family and the NDC fraternity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh