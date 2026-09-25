Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson hinted at key priorities for Ghana's 2027 Budget Statement at a major Accra event

A senior Finance Ministry official outlined plans to strengthen financial stability, build external buffers and deepen the capital market

The government called on the private sector to convert Ghana's improved economic conditions into investment and job creation

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Ghana's Finance Ministry has signalled the broad priorities that will shape the 2027 Budget Statement, with fiscal discipline, sustainable public debt and financial stability at the centre of the government's economic agenda.

The indication came on Friday, 25 September, during the commissioning of Absa Bank Ghana's new head office in Accra.

Ghana's 2027 Budget to Prioritise Fiscal Discipline and Debt Sustainability, Finance Ministry Says

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Louis Kwame Amo, Director of the Financial Sector Division at the Ministry of Finance, delivered remarks on behalf of Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Amo outlined a series of interconnected goals the government intends to pursue ahead of the 2027 budget cycle. Beyond maintaining fiscal discipline and keeping debt at manageable levels, the ministry identified price stability, the accumulation of Ghana's external buffers and the development of the capital market as additional focal areas.

He described these measures as part of a broader effort to consolidate the progress made during the country's economic stabilisation phase and to lay the groundwork for sustained long-term investment.

"Our job is to create an environment in which banks can lend, businesses can invest and capital can take a long-term view of Ghana," Amo said.

The remarks reflect the government's positioning of itself as an enabler rather than the primary driver of economic growth, with the private sector expected to play a central role in translating stability into productive output.

Government Calls on Private Sector to Act

Amo urged Ghanaian businesses and financial institutions to take advantage of the more favourable economic climate that has emerged following a difficult period of adjustment.

He framed the government's stabilisation efforts as a foundation upon which the private sector must now build.

"Your job is to help turn the stability into enterprise, investment and jobs," he said, directing the appeal squarely at those gathered for the Absa Bank Ghana event.

The commissioning of the bank's new headquarters provided a symbolic backdrop for the message, with the occasion representing the kind of private sector confidence in Ghana's economy that the government says its policies are designed to encourage.

The 2027 Budget Statement is expected to elaborate further on the specific mechanisms through which these priorities will be pursued when it is formally presented to Parliament.

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Source: YEN.com.gh