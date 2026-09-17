The University of Ghana has released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year

An Admissions Assistance Desk opens on Thursday, 17 September 2026, and will operate until Friday, 2 October 2026

The university has warned applicants to beware of scammers who claim they can influence the admissions process

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The University of Ghana has released its undergraduate admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year following the release of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Mindful of the fact that some students may face some struggles, the school has also put some measures in place to help students gain admission to the school.

The University of Ghana has released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year. Credit: University of Ghana/Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

As a first step, applicants are advised to verify their status through the institution's official admissions portal at apply.ug.edu.gh.

At that point, one can enter their Serial Number or Surname to Search.

For successful applicants, the portal will present some key details. These include a serial number, the nature of the programme offered, the course details and an admission letter.

The portal also shows if one is a regular student or a fee-paying student.

The school's support does not end there. To support applicants during the admissions period, the university has set up an Admissions Assistance Desk at the Sports and Wellness Directorate.

The desk opened on Thursday, 17 September 2026, and will remain operational until Friday, 2 October 2026.

The desk will serve applicants on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Applicants with enquiries about their admission status are encouraged to visit during those hours.

University Warns Against Admission Scammers

The university has issued a strong caution to prospective students regarding individuals who may pose as intermediaries with the ability to secure admission on their behalf. According to the institution, its admissions process cannot be influenced by any person or third party, and applicants are urged not to make payments, offer gifts, or extend favours to anyone making such claims

The warning reflects growing concerns about fraudulent actors who exploit applicants during admissions seasons, particularly in competitive university entry cycles. Applicants are advised to engage only through official university channels and to report any suspicious approaches to the appropriate authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh