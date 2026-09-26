Siya Kolisi's garage features two standout Mercedes-AMG SUVs that reflect his status as one of world rugby's biggest names

The Springbok captain has been pictured alongside a Mercedes-AMG G63 and a GLS 63

Kolisi recently rejoined the Stormers and was on the verge of making his official return during their URC opener against Connacht in Galway

Siya Kolisi's story is the kind that barely needs embellishment.

Born in the township of Zwide in Gqeberha, the Springbok flanker has climbed to the very summit of world rugby, and the life he has built around that achievement tells its own story.

Kolisi made his senior debut for the Stormers in 2012 and earned his first cap for South Africa against Scotland in 2013.

Siya Kolisi owns a luxury collection of Mercedes cars. Photo credit: @siyakolisi/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

From there, the trajectory was relentless. He captained the Springboks to a Rugby World Cup victory in Japan in 2019, then repeated the feat in France in 2023, becoming the first South African skipper to lift the Webb Ellis Cup on two separate occasions.

That second triumph also saw South Africa become the first nation to win the trophy four times.

Inside Kolisi's Mercedes-AMG SUV collection

With that level of achievement comes a profile that attracts serious commercial partnerships, and Kolisi's close association with Mercedes-Benz has become one of the more visible expressions of his off-field standing.

According to Tuko, two SUVs in particular stand out from his collection. The first is a Mercedes-AMG G63, the performance variant of the iconic G-Class.

Kolisi has been photographed next to a black example of the model, which is instantly recognisable for its boxy, military-inspired silhouette combined with AMG's performance engineering. It remains one of the most coveted luxury SUVs anywhere in the world.

The second is a Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, the flagship of Mercedes-Benz's SUV range, as noted by Briefly.

Sitting at the very top of the lineup, the GLS 63 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 450kW and 850Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz claims it can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.2 seconds, all while accommodating up to seven passengers in considerable comfort.

Kolisi returns to the Stormers

Away from the showroom floor, Kolisi is focused on rugby once again. The flanker rejoined his home province, the Stormers, ahead of the current URC season.

Stormers head coach John Dobson disclosed that Kolisi was ready to come on and make his official return during the team's season-opening 29-15 victory over Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway on Friday, September 25, though he ultimately did not feature, per SA Rugby Mag.

Kolisi had linked up with the squad for the trip to Ireland after departing the Springbok camp ahead of South Africa's one-off Test against Australia on Sunday.

Siya Kolisi’s luxurious Ballito home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Siya Kolisi owns a striking double-storey home in Ballito, along KwaZulu-Natal’s scenic Dolphin Coast, valued at several million dollars.

The luxurious property has served as a comfortable base for the Springboks icon, but his return to Cape Town has now changed the picture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh