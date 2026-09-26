Carlos Queiroz admitted Ghana's finishing cost them dearly after the Black Stars fell to a 2-0 defeat against Ivory Coast

Malick Yalcouyé and Franck Kessié scored for the Elephants, but Queiroz insisted Ghana created enough chances

Ghana now faces a must-win home fixture against The Gambia as they look to salvage their Group C qualifying campaign

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Carlos Queiroz has called on Ghana to sharpen their attacking efficiency after the Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture, played at the Stade de Bouaké.

Brighton forward Malick Yalcouyé broke the deadlock in the first half, and Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessié added a second from the penalty spot after the interval to give the Elephants full control of Group C.

Carlos Queiroz explains Ghana must improve finishing after the AFCON 2027 qualifying defeat to Côte d'Ivoire. Photo credit: Julian Finney - FIFA/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz frustrated by missed opportunities

Despite the loss, the Ghana head coach was adamant that his side had done enough to trouble the Ivorian defence and that the scoreline did not fully reflect the balance of play.

"We played a more vertical style with more vertical movements to attack the defensive line of Côte d'Ivoire," Queiroz said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

"We had a first approach in the game and a second approach when Benjamin and Felix came on, and we could have scored. We had enough opportunities to score."

He was direct in identifying where the shortfall lay, adding:

"We have to improve in that department, to improve our ability to score because this is another game that we did not score."

Watch highlights of Ghana's loss to Côte d'Ivoire, as shared on YouTube:

The comments reflect a recurring concern for the Black Stars, who were unable to convert their openings into goals despite pressing the Ivorian backline on multiple occasions.

Ghana turns focus to Gambia Cclash

With no points from their opening qualifying fixture, Ghana's campaign already requires an immediate response.

The Black Stars have returned to Accra and resumed preparations for the September 29 home match against The Gambia, with Queiroz now facing the task of addressing those attacking deficiencies ahead of the crucial fixture.

A positive result against the Scorpions is essential for Ghana to maintain realistic hopes of qualifying for the 2027 continental tournament.

The stakes are heightened by the fact that Ghana missed the most recent edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, ending a run of more than two decades of consecutive appearances at the tournament.

Queiroz's focus heading into the home tie will be on converting the chances his side generate — a factor that could prove the difference between qualification and a second successive absence from African football's flagship competition.

Queiroz questions penalty decision

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz criticised the match officials after Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening 2027 AFCON qualifier.

The Portuguese coach was unhappy with the penalty awarded to the Elephants, describing the spot-kick as unjustifiable.

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Source: YEN.com.gh