The National Service Authority announced an extension of the registration deadline for the 2026/2027 service year

Prospective national service personnel who had not completed their registration were given until October 23, 2026, to do so

The authority urged all eligible personnel to follow prescribed registration procedures to avoid any inconvenience

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The National Service Authority has pushed back the registration deadline for the 2026/2027 service year by eight days, moving the cut-off date from October 15 to October 23, 2026.

The National Service Authority pushes back the registration deadline for the 2026/2027 service year. Credit: Ghana National Service Authority

Source: Facebook

The authority announced the change in a press release published on Friday, October 16, 2026, stating that the decision was aimed at giving eligible personnel who had yet to complete the registration process a further opportunity to do so.

All national service personnel who had not finished registering by the original deadline are now required to complete the process before the close of business on Friday, October 23, 2026. The authority warned that missing the new deadline could result in inconvenience for those affected.

Officials stressed that personnel must adhere to the established registration procedures and ensure every required step is completed in full. No partial or incomplete registrations will be accepted.

The National Service Authority used the announcement to restate its commitment to delivering an efficient and orderly registration exercise for all eligible personnel during the 2026/2027 service year.

Personnel yet to register are encouraged to act promptly ahead of the October 23 deadline to avoid any complications arising from late or missed submissions.

Source: YEN.com.gh