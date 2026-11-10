The National Identification Authority suspended all Ghana Card date of birth updates effective Monday, 9th November 2026

The authority cited the need for stronger safeguards following a review of its date of birth update process

Requests already in progress will not be approved until the Authority finalises new guidelines with key stakeholders

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has suspended all date of birth updates on the Ghana Card, effective Monday, 9th November 2026, with no end date announced.

The National Identification Authority suspended all Ghana Card date of birth updates effective Monday, 9th November 2026. Credit: National Identification Authority

Source: Facebook

The authority, in a statement, said that a review of its date of birth update process identified critical gaps that require more robust safeguards before the service can resume.

No new requests will be accepted or processed at any NIA office across the country during this period, and applications already under review will be put on hold until further notice.

To address the identified weaknesses, the NIA has begun consultations with several institutions, including the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Births and Deaths Registry (BDR).

The authority said these engagements are aimed at establishing transparent, credible, and standardised procedures for handling date of birth amendment requests going forward.

The NIA indicated that it would notify the public once the consultation process concludes and revised guidelines receive formal approval.

What This Means for Ghana Card Holders

Ghanaians who rely on the Ghana Card for official identification will be directly affected by the suspension, particularly those who had initiated date of birth correction requests prior to the announcement.

The authority confirmed that such requests will not receive approval during the suspension period, regardless of how far along they were in the process.

The NIA apologised for the disruption and called on the public for patience and cooperation as it works to overhaul the update system.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh