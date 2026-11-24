Latvia's State Revenue Service Customs Administration at Riga Airport issued a detailed warning to travellers arriving from outside the European Union

Authorities flagged a growing pattern of travellers carrying sedative preparations that contain a prohibited substance, with 23 criminal proceedings opened in two years

Latvia's Nature Protection Board also identified wildlife-derived souvenirs among the most frequently seized items at Riga Airport

Latvia's customs and food authorities have released a detailed public warning listing the categories of items that travellers arriving from outside the European Union are forbidden from carrying into the country, cautioning that purchasing something legally abroad does not make it lawful to import.

Latvia customs at Riga Airport warn travellers about prohibited food, sedatives and wildlife souvenirs, with eszopiclone imports linked to 23 criminal cases. Image credit: dell640/iStock, Reuters

Source: UGC

The State Revenue Service (SRS) Customs Administration at Riga Airport, together with several other regulatory bodies, presented the guidance during a public awareness event titled "Souvenir or Violation? What may not be imported from countries outside the European Union."

Officials noted that most infractions stem not from deliberate wrongdoing but from a common misconception that any item bought legally overseas can be freely transported home.

Foods seized at Riga Airport

Latvia's Food and Drug Administration confirmed that the following food items are prohibited for travellers arriving from non-EU countries unless accompanied by an official phytosanitary certificate:

1. Meat and meat-based products

2. Dairy products

3. Fresh fruit

4. Fresh vegetables

Even small amounts can carry plant or animal diseases that pose a biosecurity risk to the EU.

Travellers who voluntarily place prohibited items into designated disposal containers when prompted by a customs officer face no penalty.

Those who refuse, however, are subject to formal administrative proceedings and a financial sanction.

Preparations that trigger criminal charges in Latvia

According to a report published on August 13, 2026, Latvian authorities identified a growing trend of travellers, particularly those arriving from Egypt and Turkey, carrying sedative preparations purchased abroad.

The two preparations most commonly encountered are:

1. "Sleepez"

2. "Night Calm 3 mg"

Although both are sold legally in certain countries, their active ingredient, eszopiclone, is a prohibited substance in Latvia.

Carrying it across the border constitutes a criminal offence regardless of the quantity involved or how it is packaged.

Over the past two years, 23 criminal proceedings have been opened in connection with eszopiclone imports, and 17 of those cases have already been referred for prosecution.

The majority of incidents involve arrivals from Egypt.

Authorities are urging travellers to verify the composition of any preparation before purchasing it abroad and, where there is a genuine need, to obtain a prescription from a licensed doctor prior to travelling.

Souvenirs that face confiscation

Latvia's Nature Protection Board highlighted a third category of violations involving wildlife-derived souvenirs. Under the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), products derived from protected species either require special permits or are banned outright.

Items currently being seized at Riga Airport include:

1. Corals and coral-based products

2. Sturgeon caviar

3. Crocodile skin goods

4. Snake skin products

5. Cosmetics containing caviar extract

6. Bottles of alcohol with preserved snakes inside

The number of wildlife-related violations dropped to 16 cases in 2025, though officials stress that the full responsibility for confirming import legality rests with the traveller.

The EU sets up a new hiring portal that will link job hunters outside the bloc with employers in member states. Photo source: European Union/Wikimedia Commons, Field Engineer/Pexels

Source: UGC

European Union (EU) sets up hiring portal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that job hunters living outside the European Union will soon be able to reach employers across the bloc through a new digital hiring portal called the EU Talent Pool.

The European Parliament adopted the regulation creating the portal on March 10, 2026, and the Council of the EU gave its final approval on March 30.

Under the rules, which took effect on June 1, the European Commission is now building the platform.

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Source: YEN.com.gh