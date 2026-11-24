Latvia Lists Food, Souvenirs and Medications Travellers Cannot Bring into the EU
- Latvia's State Revenue Service Customs Administration at Riga Airport issued a detailed warning to travellers arriving from outside the European Union
- Authorities flagged a growing pattern of travellers carrying sedative preparations that contain a prohibited substance, with 23 criminal proceedings opened in two years
- Latvia's Nature Protection Board also identified wildlife-derived souvenirs among the most frequently seized items at Riga Airport
Latvia's customs and food authorities have released a detailed public warning listing the categories of items that travellers arriving from outside the European Union are forbidden from carrying into the country, cautioning that purchasing something legally abroad does not make it lawful to import.
The State Revenue Service (SRS) Customs Administration at Riga Airport, together with several other regulatory bodies, presented the guidance during a public awareness event titled "Souvenir or Violation? What may not be imported from countries outside the European Union."
Officials noted that most infractions stem not from deliberate wrongdoing but from a common misconception that any item bought legally overseas can be freely transported home.
Foods seized at Riga Airport
Latvia's Food and Drug Administration confirmed that the following food items are prohibited for travellers arriving from non-EU countries unless accompanied by an official phytosanitary certificate:
1. Meat and meat-based products
2. Dairy products
3. Fresh fruit
4. Fresh vegetables
Even small amounts can carry plant or animal diseases that pose a biosecurity risk to the EU.
Travellers who voluntarily place prohibited items into designated disposal containers when prompted by a customs officer face no penalty.
Those who refuse, however, are subject to formal administrative proceedings and a financial sanction.
Preparations that trigger criminal charges in Latvia
According to a report published on August 13, 2026, Latvian authorities identified a growing trend of travellers, particularly those arriving from Egypt and Turkey, carrying sedative preparations purchased abroad.
The two preparations most commonly encountered are:
1. "Sleepez"
2. "Night Calm 3 mg"
Although both are sold legally in certain countries, their active ingredient, eszopiclone, is a prohibited substance in Latvia.
Carrying it across the border constitutes a criminal offence regardless of the quantity involved or how it is packaged.
Over the past two years, 23 criminal proceedings have been opened in connection with eszopiclone imports, and 17 of those cases have already been referred for prosecution.
The majority of incidents involve arrivals from Egypt.
Authorities are urging travellers to verify the composition of any preparation before purchasing it abroad and, where there is a genuine need, to obtain a prescription from a licensed doctor prior to travelling.
Souvenirs that face confiscation
Latvia's Nature Protection Board highlighted a third category of violations involving wildlife-derived souvenirs. Under the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), products derived from protected species either require special permits or are banned outright.
Items currently being seized at Riga Airport include:
1. Corals and coral-based products
2. Sturgeon caviar
3. Crocodile skin goods
4. Snake skin products
5. Cosmetics containing caviar extract
6. Bottles of alcohol with preserved snakes inside
The number of wildlife-related violations dropped to 16 cases in 2025, though officials stress that the full responsibility for confirming import legality rests with the traveller.
European Union (EU) sets up hiring portal
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that job hunters living outside the European Union will soon be able to reach employers across the bloc through a new digital hiring portal called the EU Talent Pool.
The European Parliament adopted the regulation creating the portal on March 10, 2026, and the Council of the EU gave its final approval on March 30.
Under the rules, which took effect on June 1, the European Commission is now building the platform.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh