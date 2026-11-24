The US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published rules on which date palm fronds travellers may bring into the country

Dried date palm fronds from most nations are permitted entry into the United States, subject to inspection at the border

Two countries face a complete ban on date palm fronds and all related products entering the US, regardless of condition

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The United States government has published detailed regulations governing the importation of date palm fronds, with guidelines singling out two countries whose products are entirely barred from entry.

According to rules published by the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), travellers arriving in the United States may generally carry dried date palm fronds and items made from them, provided the fronds are not green and clear inspection at the port of entry.

APHIS rules allow inspected, dried date palm fronds into the US from most countries, but ban all fronds and related products. Image credit: Kevin Dietsch, Alan Schein Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The rules apply to arrivals from most countries worldwide.

Algeria and Morocco face outright ban

However, the regulations impose a complete prohibition on date palm fronds of the species Phoenix spp. originating from Algeria and Morocco. All products derived from date palm fronds sourced in either country are equally banned, regardless of whether the fronds have been dried, treated, or fashioned into decorative or cultural items.

The restrictions are based on the country of origin of the product, not the nationality of the person carrying it. Any traveller in possession of date palm fronds or related items that can be traced back to Algeria or Morocco will be denied entry of those products at the US border.

Why import restrictions on plant material matter

Agricultural import controls of this kind are standard practice for biosecurity authorities seeking to protect domestic crops from pests, diseases, and invasive species that can travel undetected on plant material. Date palms are cultivated commercially in parts of the United States, particularly in California and Arizona, and APHIS routinely scrutinises plant imports to safeguard those industries.

Travellers carrying souvenirs or cultural objects made from palm fronds are advised to confirm the origin of those items before travelling to the United States. Items sourced from Algeria or Morocco will not be cleared at the border under any circumstances, irrespective of their condition or appearance.

The full set of regulations on agricultural souvenirs, including the complete list of permitted and prohibited plant materials, is available on the official APHIS travel page.

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a US proposal to overhaul employment-based green card rules could significantly slow hospitals' ability to recruit overseas nurses.

The Department of Labour published the proposal on November 17, with a public comment period open until January 19, 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh