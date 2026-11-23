Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey raised alarm over recurring boat accidents at the Inland Water Transport Conference in Sunyani

She outlined key safety lapses, including overloading, lack of life jackets, and the use of substandard boats on Ghana's waterways

The minister announced a series of government interventions under the Ghana Reset Agenda to overhaul inland water transport

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Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey has called out the persistent loss of lives on Ghana's waterways, warning that preventable boat accidents continue to rob communities of mothers, children, traders and fishermen every year.

Affo-Toffey cautions of deadly safety lapses behind Ghana’s boat accidents and outlines government plans to overhaul inland water transport under the Reset Agenda. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking at the Inland Water Transport Conference and Awards held in Sunyani, the Jomoro MP said overloading, the absence of life jackets, poor navigation lighting, inadequate weather information and substandard vessels remain the primary causes of these tragedies, raising serious questions about the enforcement of maritime safety rules.

Safety reforms under the Ghana Reset Agenda

Affo-Toffey made clear that the government intends to shift from advisory to enforcement.

Through the Ghana Maritime Authority, all commercial passenger boats will be required to register, undergo inspection and carry life jackets, with the slogan "No Jacket, No Journey" driving the campaign.

She said over 20,000 approved life jackets have already been distributed to vulnerable landing sites as the first phase of the safety project.

The ministry also plans to license boat operators, drawing a direct comparison to how the DVLA licenses road drivers.

Daily weather forecasts for major lakes will be broadcast via community radio and SMS in local languages, in partnership with the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

Navigation beacons and channel markers are being installed on key Volta Lake routes, and community-based rescue teams will be established at 12 major landing sites.

"Every day, a fisherman in Yeji, Krachi, Kpando Torkor or Ada catches fish that rots before it reaches the market in Kumasi or Accra because there is no cold chain, no scheduled ferry, no safe landing site and no connecting roads to the markets," she said.

"This is not just a transport problem. It is a poverty problem. It is a food security problem."

Reviving the Volta Lake transport company

Beyond safety, Affo-Toffey outlined plans to revitalise the Volta Lake Transport Company through a public-private partnership, with the Akosombo-Yeji-Buipe corridor identified as the starting point.

Priority landing sites will receive concrete jetties, covered waiting areas, solar-powered cold storage and clean water infrastructure.

She said every inland water project must be paired with last-mile road links, so that fish from Kpando can reach Ho in an hour and produce from Yeji can arrive in Kumasi the same day.

The minister also highlighted a women-focused initiative, noting that while women handle 70% of fish processing and trading, they own less than 5% of boats.

Through the Women in Maritime programme, female cooperatives will be supported to own vessels and cold storage facilities.

The government is additionally partnering with CTVET to train 500 young people in boat building and marine engine maintenance over the next two years.

"Under the Ghana Reset Agenda, we have a simple vision: no Ghanaian should risk their life to cross any waterway to earn a living," Affo-Toffey said.

Government covers funeral costs for Lake Volta victims

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, led a government delegation to the community of the 15 Lake Volta accident victims.

The Veep pledged that the government would cover all funeral expenses and also pledged to donate relief items and life jackets to residents to enhance safety and support the grieving families.

She also assured Ghanaians that the government would bear the cost of burying the victims and provide support to the survivors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh