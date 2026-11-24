Ghanaian chef and TikTok star Chef Abbys shared a video on Instagram showing a major renovation project she recently undertook at her parents' home in Ghana

Before-and-after clips captured how the room changed from bare walls and broken floor tiles into a finished space, and she tied it to a personal promise

Several fans flooded the comments section with praise for the gesture, while her mother's playful reaction in the clip also got so many people talking online

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Ghanaian chef and content creator Chef Abbys has given her parents' bedroom a major facelift in a renovation project she shared on Instagram.

Chef Abbys renovates her parents' bedroom and shares the transformation in a video. Photo source: chefabbys.

Source: Instagram

Her 78-year-old father was earlier spotted lending a hand as she prepared food boxes for one of her community events.

In the viral TikTok video, the elderly man was seen working in a kitchen ahead of the big day. Chef Abbys captioned the clip with a funny point-of-view note about finding her dad busy with the boxes.

Several social media users said supportive dads are always the best and prayed for his long life and good health.

The event, the Big Street Feast, has built a loyal following as one of the chef's major community food projects.

Chef Abbys on promise to her parents

Chef Abbys' renovation project came to light in a video she shared on Instagram. On Monday, November 23, 2026, she posted the clip with a heartfelt caption about her parents. She wrote:

"And I said to myself, that I will take care of my parents whilst they are alive ❤️🙏🏾!"

Renovation works on the room were handled by Brightwood Furniture, while the curtains came from Demargo Blinds and Curtains.

In a comment under the post, she joked that her dad was looking for his old wardrobe.

The Instagram video by Chef Abbys, in which she shows her parents' bedroom before and after the renovation, is below.

Inside Chef Abbys' parents' bedroom transformation

Before the makeover, the room had bare purple walls, louvre windows and an old tiled floor covered in debris.

Workers were seen pulling up the worn tiles as the project got underway. Now, the space features cream walls, warm cove lighting along the ceiling and recessed spotlights.

A tall grey velvet headboard with vertical panels sits behind a large bed dressed in striped purple and navy linen.

Beige pleated curtains with sheer inner drapes frame the window, while a floral wall painting and a grey bedside drawer complete the look.

Chef Abbys' mother also appeared in the clip, dancing happily with her daughter inside the finished room.

Fans react to Chef Abbys' renovation gesture

Many fans praised Chef Abbys for honouring her parents, with some also gushing over her mother's playful moves. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

themosesarthur wrote:

"He who honours shall be honoured. This is beautiful! God bless you 🙏🏻❤️"

adwoa.noella commented:

"Maaa May is such a vibe 😂😂😂 Well done, Abenaa ❤️"

mznaa11 said:

"Daddy's photocopy 💯. Well done."

__thebrunchexpert indicated:

"Awwnn 🥹 this is so beautiful 😍 See your mom 😂❤️"

abenasoreno exclaimed:

"Awwww Abena, Nyame nhyira wo bebreee 🥺🥺🥺❤️"

Chef Abbys meets Terrence Howard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Abbys shared a video of her meeting with Hollywood actor Terrence Howard on X.

She posted the clip on Friday, November 13, 2026, showing the pair sharing a warm hug outdoors. Howard wore an all-white outfit with a grey hat and scarf, and held a walking cane.

Dressed in black with a kente sash, the chef looked excited to meet the actor. Within hours, the post had raked in more than 68,000 views and 4,300 likes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh