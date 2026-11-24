The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Thunderstorms and rain are likely over inland and middle sectors, with several specific towns at risk

Dry, hazy conditions are set to continue across the north with reduced visibility

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rainfall across selected areas in southern Ghana.

According to GMet, the southern parts of the country can expect a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the afternoon.

GMet forecasts thunderstorms across parts of Southern Ghana this afternoon, Nov 24, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, conditions are forecast to deteriorate later in the day over the inland and middle sectors, where thunderstorms or rain are considered likely.

Specific towns flagged in the forecast include Prestea, Huni Valley, Twifo Praso, Kade, Suhum, and Afienya.

Residents in these communities should prepare for the possibility of heavy downpours as the afternoon progresses.

Dry and hazy conditions persist across the North

Conditions in northern Ghana tell a different story. GMet says the north will experience a combination of dry, sunny, and hazy weather throughout the day.

Visibility in those areas is expected to range between 6 kilometres and 10 kilometres, reflecting the harmattan-influenced air that typically settles over the region at this time of year.

Ghanaians travelling or commuting through the affected southern areas on Tuesday are advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions and exercise caution on the roads, particularly in areas where sudden thunderstorms can reduce visibility and cause surface flooding.

Read the afternoon weather forecast from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 7-hour dumsor in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled planned maintenance works for Thursday, November 26, 2026, in the Central Region.

The power outage was set to run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., affecting over 20 communities across the region.

ECG had listed Ajumako town, Denkyira, Essiam, Ekrawfo, and surrounding areas among the communities facing the disruption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh