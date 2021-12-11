Global site navigation

Beautiful Ghanaian Couple of WhatsApp Group Set to Marry as Their Pre-Wedding Photos Emerge
Family & Relationships

Beautiful Ghanaian Couple of WhatsApp Group Set to Marry as Their Pre-Wedding Photos Emerge

by  Nathaniel Crabbe
  • The founder of Fotogbey, Eugene Affum, and his fiancée are set to marry on Friday, December 24
  • The pair are members of a group he created on WhatsApp, which is said to have witnessed four marriages in four years
  • The pre-wedding photos of the duo have garnered tons of reactions on social media

The founder of Fotogbey, Eugene Affum, is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, a member of a group he created on WhatsApp.

The pair are the latest love story of the power of social media in bringing two people on a path leading to marriage.

On Thursday, December 9, a Ghanaian social media influencer, known popularly as Nänä Teä, shared the pre-wedding photos of Eugene Affum and his would-be-wife on Facebook.

Ghanaian couple set to marry
Beautiful Ghanaian Couple of WhatsApp Group Set to Marry as Their Pre-Wedding Photos Emerge Photo credit: Nana Tea
Source: Facebook

Four marriages

Nänä Teä recounted how other members got married through Eugene's Whatsapp group.

''He [Eugene Affum] created it for fun, but I can boldly count about four weddings that took place in that group within a space of four years after creation,'' he said.

Creator set to marry

''Now the CEO himself is also taking a bold step by marrying one of his members,'' says Nana Tea.

According to him, Eugene is a photographer by profession, and the bride-to-be is a make-up artist.

Many people who reacted to the love story and the would-be couple's pre-wedding photos celebrated the duo.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Miriam Dzifa said:

''Wow, this is beautiful.''

Agbo Aklagba Kwame Enock commented:

''Will be sending a link to my WhatsApp group as soon as I create it wai. We all go do the wedding some. Congratulations to them.''

Eugenia Aidam said:

''I want to join that group too. My soulmate is definitely there.''

Bride Arrives at Her Wedding Venue on Boat

Meanwhile, a young bride made a grand entrance to her wedding venue in a beautifully decorated boat accompanied by a man in uniform and flanked by two men on jet skis.

The bride sported a stunning white gown, with her face veiled.

While some opt for chariots or simple yet stylish means to arrive at their wedding venue, this bride set a standard for herself and achieved it.

