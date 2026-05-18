Ned Nwoko faces a staggering defeat in the Delta North APC primary election against Ifeanyi Okowa

Viral video showcases Nwoko's near-empty queue compared to Okowa's overwhelming support

Social media mocks Nwoko's defeat, linking it to his recent divorce from Regina Daniels

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Businessman and politician Ned Nwoko has been dealt a crushing blow at the All Peoples Congress (APC) primary election in Delta North (Delta State), a video has suggested.

Regina Daniels estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, loses APC primary in Delta North in reelection bid. Photo source: @princenednwoko, @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

A viral video popped up on Monday afternoon, May 18, 2026, showing just three people in a queue to vote for him while his rival, former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, attracted a significantly longer and almost uncountable line of supporters.

The video, which has since sparked widespread reactions online, showed a stark contrast between the two contenders, with Okowa's queue stretching far beyond what the camera could capture, while Nwoko's corner appeared nearly deserted.

Following the video, reports from Nigeria initially indicated that Nwoko had polled only three votes while his opponent had 6,992.

Watch the Instagram video below:

However, it turned out that it was only the result of Ute-Okpu Ward 9.

Results of Ned Nwoko's APC primary defeat

Other results showed an overwhelming victory for Okowa, including Deputy Governor Onyeme's Ward, where he polled 2,150 votes against Nwoko's 97, and Okpanam Ward 9, where Okowa got 4,462, and Nwoko got 1.

According to Ossai Ovie Success, the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, who shared real-time results on his Facebook, Nwoko, the incumbent Delta North Senator, received only 2612 votes, with Okowa garnering a whopping 113,309. A third candidate, Maryam Alli, polled 40 votes.

See the Facebook post below:

Social media users were quick to mock the development, with many noting that the handful of people spotted in Ned Nwoko's queue may not have fully understood what they were participating in.

Others used the moment to draw comparisons with celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest, who also contested at an APC primary and was said to have fared better than Nwoko.

Some commenters also referenced the politician's recent high-profile divorce from Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, with fans joking that Daniels had reclaimed her glory while her ex-husband faced public embarrassment on the political stage.

Nwoko and Daniels ended their marriage earlier this year following a messy public fallout in which the actress alleged she had been subjected to abuse.

Both parties, who have two sons together, subsequently traded allegations against each other across social media platforms.

Ned Nwoko's defeat is being attributed to his marital issues with Regina Daniels. Photo source: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Ned Nwoko's defeat in APC primary

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

off._king_daniel said:

"Regina go just dey one place dey laugh the man😂."

keke_debro said:

"Now I understand why Rita Daniels said Ned won that election because of Regina Daniels, okkkkkkkkkkkk now I understand the influence 👏👏👏."

kallykuhn said:

"Type shii…all the Regina in the house shout power!😂😂😂"

adelakuntufayl said:

"Maybe his 3 wives were the only ones that voted for him! 👏👏👏."

coachwilfredasuquo said:

"The Power of GINA😂😂😂😂😂 Atutupoyoyo Senator! Ur rating & popularity died the day GINA DUMPED you."

Regina Daniels buys new mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels had shared images of a new luxury home she had bought for herself and her family.

The purchase came after the actress and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko's marital issues began.

Source: YEN.com.gh