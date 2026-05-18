Final Results as Ned Nwoko Suffers Humiliating Defeat in APC Primary, Fans Point to Regina Daniels
- Ned Nwoko faces a staggering defeat in the Delta North APC primary election against Ifeanyi Okowa
- Viral video showcases Nwoko's near-empty queue compared to Okowa's overwhelming support
- Social media mocks Nwoko's defeat, linking it to his recent divorce from Regina Daniels
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Businessman and politician Ned Nwoko has been dealt a crushing blow at the All Peoples Congress (APC) primary election in Delta North (Delta State), a video has suggested.
A viral video popped up on Monday afternoon, May 18, 2026, showing just three people in a queue to vote for him while his rival, former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, attracted a significantly longer and almost uncountable line of supporters.
The video, which has since sparked widespread reactions online, showed a stark contrast between the two contenders, with Okowa's queue stretching far beyond what the camera could capture, while Nwoko's corner appeared nearly deserted.
Following the video, reports from Nigeria initially indicated that Nwoko had polled only three votes while his opponent had 6,992.
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Watch the Instagram video below:
However, it turned out that it was only the result of Ute-Okpu Ward 9.
Results of Ned Nwoko's APC primary defeat
Other results showed an overwhelming victory for Okowa, including Deputy Governor Onyeme's Ward, where he polled 2,150 votes against Nwoko's 97, and Okpanam Ward 9, where Okowa got 4,462, and Nwoko got 1.
According to Ossai Ovie Success, the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, who shared real-time results on his Facebook, Nwoko, the incumbent Delta North Senator, received only 2612 votes, with Okowa garnering a whopping 113,309. A third candidate, Maryam Alli, polled 40 votes.
See the Facebook post below:
Social media users were quick to mock the development, with many noting that the handful of people spotted in Ned Nwoko's queue may not have fully understood what they were participating in.
Others used the moment to draw comparisons with celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest, who also contested at an APC primary and was said to have fared better than Nwoko.
Some commenters also referenced the politician's recent high-profile divorce from Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, with fans joking that Daniels had reclaimed her glory while her ex-husband faced public embarrassment on the political stage.
Nwoko and Daniels ended their marriage earlier this year following a messy public fallout in which the actress alleged she had been subjected to abuse.
Both parties, who have two sons together, subsequently traded allegations against each other across social media platforms.
Reactions to Ned Nwoko's defeat in APC primary
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.
off._king_daniel said:
"Regina go just dey one place dey laugh the man😂."
keke_debro said:
"Now I understand why Rita Daniels said Ned won that election because of Regina Daniels, okkkkkkkkkkkk now I understand the influence 👏👏👏."
kallykuhn said:
"Type shii…all the Regina in the house shout power!😂😂😂"
adelakuntufayl said:
"Maybe his 3 wives were the only ones that voted for him! 👏👏👏."
coachwilfredasuquo said:
"The Power of GINA😂😂😂😂😂 Atutupoyoyo Senator! Ur rating & popularity died the day GINA DUMPED you."
Regina Daniels buys new mansion
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels had shared images of a new luxury home she had bought for herself and her family.
The purchase came after the actress and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko's marital issues began.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh