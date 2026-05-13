Bullet has accused D-Black of luring Miss Forson away under false pretences and ruining her career

Miss Forson had previously blamed Bullet for her stalled career during her transition to D-Black's label

Bullet also highlighted the lack of respect and unity among music industry executives in their dealings

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Music executive Bullet, known in private life as Ricky Nana Agyemang, has accused fellow industry player D-Black of secretly luring his artiste Miss Forson away from RuffTown Records under false pretences, and then failing her completely.

Bullet claims D-Black lured Miss Forson away from RuffTown with hidden motives. Photo source: @ms_forsongh

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, Bullet alleged that D-Black's interest in Miss Forson had nothing to do with music. From the very first day he introduced her publicly, he said, D-Black began messaging the artiste privately, bypassing him entirely and going straight for the lady.

Bullet introduced Miss Forson alongside Wendy Shay as his new artistes at the 2018 VGMAs, while receiving the posthumous awards for Ebony Reigns.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Just about a year after the introduction, Miss Forson left Bullet's RuffTown to join D-Black's Black Avenue Muzik and released two songs immediately.

At the time of her move, Miss Forson blamed Bullet for her stalled career and even made claims that her former label boss' had instigated the breakdown of her marriage.

Bullet accuses D-Black over Miss Forson

However, speaking on Okay FM with Nana Romeo, Bullet pointed to D-Black's actions and motives about Miss Forson as the source of her career decline.

"The first day I introduced Miss Forson, D-Black started messaging the girl. So he took her from her label and ruined her career. The reason he was messaging her was not for music. He has a label, and I also have one, so if he wanted to work with the artiste, he could have told me," Bullet said.

He described Miss Forson as one of the most gifted young talents he had worked with, a multi-instrumentalist who could play piano and guitar and had everything needed to become a star. That potential, he says, was wasted.

Black Avenue Muzik boss, D-Black, is being accused by Bullet of luring Miss Forson from RuffTown and messing up her career. Photo source: @dblackgh

Source: Instagram

"She even took a song I taught her while under my label to D-Black's label, but D-Black could not give her a hit song," he said.

For Bullet, the betrayal cuts deeper than one artiste's stalled career. He says it is a symptom of a wider problem, a music industry where label-to-label respect does not exist and fellow executives go behind each other's backs rather than picking up the phone.

"There is no unity in this industry. This was a label-to-label affair; he could have sent me a message and told me he wanted to work with her," he said.

"But he took the girl, sweet-talked her, messed up her career, and he thinks everything is fine. She is one talent I am pained about because she couldn't blow."

Watch Bullet's interview in the Instagram video below:

Debts Bullet incurred to make Ebony blow

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bullet had shared his financial struggles after investing in Ebony Reigns' career, explaining that he was still repaying loans years later

In an interview, he stated that Wendy Shay's success was crucial to him, helping him avoid further issues after Ebony's passing.

Bullet also denied the longstanding rumours of a dispute with Ebony's father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, over her properties.

Source: YEN.com.gh