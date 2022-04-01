American pop star, Beyonce, was among the stars who attended the much-coveted Academy Awards

The queen of the Bey Hives stepped out for the event rocking a stunning yellow designer ensemble

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the cost of some of the fashionable items she was spotted rocking

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Oscars Academy Awards was certainly one for the books and the infamous Will Smith to Chris Rock slap wasn't the only thing that stood out.

American singer, Beyonce, was a sunny sight to behold at the event as she stepped out in a stunning number.

The singer attended the Oscars in a yellow dress. Photo credit: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

The songstress slipped on a yellow dress from Valentino that was strapless and featured a plunging sweetheart neckline.

The dress had a matching off-the-shoulder cape that wrapped around her arms for added volume, as well as a pair of elbow-length gloves.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The worth of Beyonce's Oscar look

Beyonce also went bold with her accessories, wearing a pair of chandelier 150-carat diamond-encrusted earrings and a 35-carat diamond ring - which according to Footwear News - were from designer, Lorraine Schwartz.

Beyonce carried a tennis ball-shaped clutch worth GHC30,000 (£3,044) from Judith Leiber for a fun, yet meaningful nod to Serena and Venus’ careers.

She accessorised her outfit with a pair of GH6,000 ($799) Valentino Gravani pumps. A brief search through the internet suggests the shoes in yellow may be a limited pair.

In a series of photos, the award-winning singer gave fans different angles of her look in stylish poses.

See photos below:

Pregnant and fab: Rihanna ignores critics, attends Oscar party in revealing fit

Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna Robyn Fenty, is living her best life as a pregnant woman and from the look of things, she is definitely tuning out any noise from the haters.

At the recently-concluded Oscar awards, Rihanna stepped out for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's star-studded Oscars afterparty, in yet another eye-popping ensemble.

She was spotted in a turtleneck Valentino gown with a black sheer, bandeau-baring top and a sequined skirt.

Beneath the voluminous organza sleeves, Rihanna wore bedazzled black opera gloves that peeked through the mesh fabric.

Source: YEN.com.gh