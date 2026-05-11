Borga Sylvia has shared heartwarming moments with her daughter Lucinda, showcasing family life and cultural connections

In the video, the Kumawood actress' half-caste daughter, who is based in Australia with her, spoke flawless Twi

The videos triggered reactions as fans admired Borga Sylvia's daughter and her charming personality on social media

Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia, known in private life as Sandra Adu, has given fans a peek into her life as a mother.

In posts shared on Monday, May 11, 2026, Borga Sylvia showed off moments she recently shared with one of her daughters.

Kumawood actress, Borga Sylvia, and her pretty daughter, Lucinda, go viral as the girl speaks Twi from Australia. Photo source: @iamsandraadu

Source: Instagram

The first video had the Kumawood star, who is based in Australia, arriving at church with her pretty daughter, Lucinda. The mother was dressed in a white blouse over a long skirt made from a Church of Pentecost cloth. The girl wore an African print dress.

Standing beside her mother, Borga Sylvia's daughter told her that she [mum] owed her some money. When asked how much was owed, she stated it was 60 dollars.

When her mother insisted that the amount was not up to 60 dollars because she had paid some, Lucinda agreed, noting that it was originally 80 dollars and now down to 60 dollars after the initial payment.

She insisted that her mother should pay back all the money, a directive the mum was not comfortable with and thus pleaded to pay in bits, after which she broke into laughter at her daughter's response.

The conversation was in Twi.

Watch the Facebook video below:

In the second video, Borga Sylvia sat in a car with Lucinda. The girl answered a question about when she was born, saying she is Ama because she is a Saturday-born.

Explaining how she learnt Twi, she stated that her grandmother had been speaking to her in her mother's tongue.

The mother and daughter looked adorable in their videos, and the excited mother was full of smiles.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Borga Sylvia's daughter's videos

The video shared by Borga Sylvia has triggered reactions from her followers. Many were impressed by the girl's ability to speak Twi despite being brought up in the diaspora. Others also admired the mother-daughter vibe and implored the actress to pay the debt she owed the girl.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Gloria Afranie said:

"You have a beautiful daughter."

Maame Abena Animwaa said:

"Borga Silvia wo twe wo mu taan..wode no ka."

Mike Vincent said:

"So pretty."

desmond_boakye_mponponsuo said:

"Broni aa oka twi sei."

Owusua Susana said:

"This reminds me of you in Kumasi yonko))."

Borga Sylvia's video with her' half-caste' daughter, Lucinda, gets fans excited. Photo source: @iamsandraadu

Source: Instagram

Borga Silvia kisses McBrown at event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about an unexpected video where Borga Silva kissed Nana Ama McBrown at an event.

The video was taken at Borga Silvia's older sister, Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi's, burial, which took place in Kumasi.

While some argue that it was improper and did not follow Ghanaian customs, many elderly people in the comments section educated the youth about the significance of the kiss.

Source: YEN.com.gh