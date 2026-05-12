The Suzuki S Presso continues to gain attention in Ghana as more young drivers and first-time car owners turn to the compact vehicle for daily use

Current market checks showed that prices of the Suzuki S Presso now range from around GH₵139,000 to over GH₵240,000, depending on the model and specifications

The mini SUV styled car has become attractive to many buyers because of its fuel-saving engine, raised body design, and relatively affordable maintenance

YEN.com.gh has taken a look at the current prices of the Suzuki S Presso in Ghana as the compact mini SUV continues to gain popularity among young drivers, first-time car owners, Bolt drivers, and people looking for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Suzuki S Presso gains popularity in Ghana as prices emerge. Image credit: Suzuki Ghana, Freepik

Source: UGC

Over the past few years, the Suzuki S Presso has slowly become one of the most recognisable compact cars on the roads in Ghana.

Its small body size, raised suspension, and sporty front appearance have helped it stand out from many regular hatchbacks on the market.

The vehicle is becoming popular in cities like Accra, Kumasi, Tema, and Takoradi, where traffic congestion and parking challenges continue to increase.

Because of its compact size, many drivers find it easier to navigate through traffic and fit into smaller parking spaces.

Despite its small appearance, the Suzuki S Presso still offers decent interior space for everyday use. The raised seating position also gives drivers a better road view, something many people appreciate while driving on busy Ghanaian roads.

One major factor behind the growing interest in the car is its fuel economy. The Suzuki S Presso comes with a 1.0-litre engine, which consumes less fuel compared to many bigger saloon cars and SUVs. At a time when fuel prices remain a concern for many drivers, compact vehicles like the S Presso are becoming attractive options for daily transportation.

The vehicle is also known for its relatively high ground clearance. Unlike some low cars that struggle on rough roads, potholes, and speed ramps, the Suzuki S Presso handles many roads in Ghana better than expected for a small vehicle.

Prices of Suzuki S Presso manual version

Current market checks show that the Suzuki S Presso manual version is currently selling from around GH₵139,000 to GH₵170,000, depending on the condition, dealer, and model year.

The Suzuki S Presso GL versions are also being sold within the range of GH₵150,000 to GH₵210,000.

Prices of Suzuki S Presso automatic versions

Automatic AMT versions of the compact car are slightly more expensive in some dealerships and currently range from around GH₵155,000 to GH₵220,000.

Some newer 2026 imported versions with upgraded features are also going for GH₵240,000 and above.

Apart from affordability, many buyers also see the Suzuki S Presso as a practical car with relatively lower maintenance costs and easier fuel management.

For many young people hoping to own their first vehicle in Ghana, the Suzuki S Presso continues to remain one of the most budget-friendly options on the market today.

YEN.com.gh analyses prices of the Kia Morning across years of manufacture, as well as influencing factors driving costs in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik, Topp Autos Garage

Source: TikTok

Prices of Kia Morning in Ghana 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kia Morning prices in Ghana range from around GH₵30,000 for older models to GH₵150,000 for newer foreign used units.

The compact car continues to gain attention among city drivers due to its fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost and ability to navigate traffic easily in busy urban areas.

Market checks show that factors such as year of manufacture, condition, mileage and added features will play a major role in determining the Kia Morning's sale price.

Source: YEN.com.gh