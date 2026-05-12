Prophet Kwadwo has demanded GH₵40,000 from his ex-wife, Prophetess Happy, after their marriage ended shortly following the wedding ceremony

In a video, the pastor detailed how he and his ex-wife's marital problem allegedly began on their wedding day amid family disagreements over food arrangements

Prophetess Happy has also countered with her own compensation demands from prophet Kwadwo, citing mistreatment and other reasons during their marriage

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Prophet Kwadwo, a Ghanaian man of God, has courted attention for publicly demanding GH₵40,000 from his ex-wife, Prophetess Happy, after their marriage collapsed shortly after their wedding.

Pastor demands GH₵40k from his ex-wife, who divorced him shortly after he married her with loan money. Photo source: Aunti Naa TV

Source: Youtube

Speaking on Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo programme on Oyerepa FM on Friday, May 8, 2026, Prophet Kwadwo stated that he was introduced to his former wife, Happy, through a colleague pastor's church.

The Ghanaian pastor noted that they both exchanged numbers and agreed to get married after she accepted his romantic proposal.

However, Prophet Kwadwo's and Prophetess Happy's union did not last long, as the marriage hit the rocks in less than a month after they became a newly wedded couple.

According to the pastor, he had taken a loan of GH₵30,000 to sponsor his wedding with the intention of paying back with the donations he would have received from guests at his ceremony.

He also stated that Happy, who is a woman of God in the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), did not financially contribute to the planning of their wedding.

He said:

"When I took the loan, I believed that I would be able to pay it back with the money that we would get after the wedding, but she did not support me financially in anyway."

What led to the pastor's marriage collapsing?

Prophet Kwadwo alleged that he and his ex-wife's marital problems began on their wedding day after their families had a big disagreement over food arrangements.

He stated that Happy got angry after the misunderstanding and indicated that she no longer wanted to get married.

Court sentences Emmanuel Yeboah, a self-styled Ghanaian pastor, to 18 months in prison in Canada. Photo source: @SIKAOFFICIAL1, Doug Berry/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The prophet noted that his ex-wife had previously expressed her intentions to quit their relationship a week before their wedding ceremony.

Pastor's ex-wife responds to his compensation demands

In response to Prophet Kwadwo's divorce compensation demands, Prophetess Happy argued that she also deserved to be compensated because she and her ex-husband had relations during their short-lived marriage.

The prophetess also accused her ex-husband of mistreatment during their marriage.

She alleged that Prophet Kwadwo regularly left home and travelled without informing her and was also engaging in certain bad behaviours that pushed her to end their marriage.

Despite agreeing to financially compensate her ex-husband for the collapse of their marriage, Happy also shared her intention to also demand her own compensation in return for the amorous activities that took place when they were still a married couple.

The YouTube video of Pastor Kwadwo demanding GH₵40,000 compensation from his ex-wife is below:

Pastor's demands from ex-wife stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Extawus-Colour Print commented:

"30,000 GHC is too much."

Back To Sender said:

"You have not seen anything yet."

Apostle Emmanuel Asante wrote:

"He was the only one in love. Sad story."

Ghanaian pastor jailed in Canada for assault

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor was jailed in Canada for 18 months for assaulting a teenager.

The man of God, Emmanuel Yeboah, would also face deportation after serving his prison sentence.

Source: YEN.com.gh