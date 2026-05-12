Shatta Wale has broken his silence following the arrest of a SM blogger, Webkid Afrika, reportedly caused by Stonebwoy

In a video, the dancehall artist blasted his industry rival, claiming only broke artists go about arresting people who criticise him

Shatta Wale's response has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many SM fans weighing in to share their thoughts

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Quaye, has reacted to the arrest of a SM blogger.

Shatta Wale responds to the arrest of SM Blogger Webkid, reportedly caused by Stonebwoy. Image credit: SHatta Wale, Stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

On May 7, 2026, Webkid Afrika, a supposed SM fan, was picked up by the Ghana Police Service after the dancehall artist Stonebwoy reportedly filed a complaint against him over false publication.

According to a report by the social media blogger WithAlvin, Webkid Afrika was recently brought before an Accra High Court with the offence being false news and offensive content targeting Stonebwoy.

A document from the court is believed to have indicated that the SM blogger was allegedly contracted by the Ghanaian artist's former social media manager to post derogatory captions and misleading information about the artist's family on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the supposed court proceedings, Webkid Afrika was faced with two criminal counts: publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to a breach of peace.

According to reports, investigations have remained ongoing to identify and arrest other accomplices linked to the case.

An X post announcing the arrest of Webkid Afrika is below:

Shatta Wale reacts to Stonebwoy's Webkid arrest

In a video shared on social media, the Shatta Movement leader has responded to his fan’s arrest, blasting Stonebwoy.

According to him, criticising artists is part of the industry and shouldn't call for an arrest.

He further questioned what Stonebwoy will gain for filing a case against Webkid Afrika, saying.

“Things that we need to fight for as artists, we have ignored that. You want me to retaliate so that it turns into a trend? What would you gain after arresting him? Backlashes are part of the industry, so if you know you can contain it, just quit.

“It’s only a broke artist who arrests rival fans for speaking against him because you won't get anything from the guy you have taken to court. Your only mindset is to travel outside Ghana so that people would think you are an international artist…”

The X video of Shatta Wale blasting Stonebwoy is below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's reply to Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Shatta Wale responded to Stonebwoy's reported arrest of Webkid.

Humble wrote:

“I swear, the kid will go to jail.”

Jame Ekow wrote:

“What Stonebwoy is doing will cause more harm to his brand than good.”

Kevin wrote:

“I keep saying this all the time.. Shatta Wale can never arrest any fan because he or she insulted him. Unless he is ready to be arrested by all the elderly people who have been insulted in Ghana.”

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale share an unexpected hug at a charity event for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign. Image credit

Source: Facebook

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale hug

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that rivals Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale shared an unexpected hug at a charity event for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign.

President John Mahama triggered the heartfelt moment during the fundraising ceremony on March 20, 2026.

The audience cheered as the two artistes embraced, marking a poignant reconciliation after years of rivalry.

Source: YEN.com.gh