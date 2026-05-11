Kevin Taylor has stirred mixed reactions online after claiming he recently paid a visit to Ghana

He took to Facebook, where he shared a photo of his flight ticket, which showed the date and time he arrived in Ghana

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared their varied views on what necessitated the trip

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US-based Ghanaian social commentator Kevin Ekow Taylor has raised eyebrows with his latest social media post.

This comes after the outspoken social commentator alleged that he had recently visited Ghana.

Kevin Taylor speaks up on an alleged trip to Ghana. Image credit: @Ibrahim Mahama/Facebook, @Radio Gold/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 11, he claimed that he made the trip over the weekend.

According to him, he received a warm welcome from many Ghanaians who engaged him upon his arrival.

He also expressed astonishment over remarks made by some individuals who praised him for speaking on matters of national concern.

The post concluded with him thanking Ghanaians, describing his experience as nostalgic and memorable.

He also posted a flight ticket showing his name, destination, date of arrival, and seat number, among other details.

“I was in Ghana over the weekend, and I really enjoyed every moment of my stay. I met some very good Ghanaians. The feeling of random, highly respected veterans walking up to me and saying, ‘Kevin, thanks for saving our democracy,’ was truly a nostalgic experience.”

He also posted a flight ticket showing his name, destination, date of arrival, and seat number, among other details.

His latest disclosure comes at a time when Kevin Taylor has been urged to issue an apology to former President Kufour over some remarks he made about the former president.

The last time Kevin Taylor visited Ghana was in July 2025, when the Supreme Court, by a 4–1 decision, quashed an arrest warrant, prompting Taylor to share a celebratory post on Twitter.

The Facebook post by Kevin Taylor is below.

The Supreme Court quashes the bench warrant issued against Kevin Taylor by the Accra High Court in January 2020. Image credit: @bofrot1cedi, @joynewsontv

Source: TikTok

Reactions to Kevin Taylor’s alleged trip to Ghana

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on Kevin Taylor’s disclosure.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions:

RK Ganoo stated:

“Seeing the ticket and seat number 3F reminds me of your jokes about seats like 33K and 97J being closer to washrooms and overhead compartments.”

Jay Spar Snr opined:

“You came to renew your NPP membership card.”

Doctor-Kwame Bony-Ansu Ernest added:

“The whole NPP board is looking for you.”

Stephen Osei Kwofie added:

“You just stirred up the system and came to see their reactions in person. THE INVISIBLE KT.”

EmpressYasmin Ahiable Dotse wrote:

“Some inquiring minds wanted to know your whereabouts. As a self-appointed Girls Prefect of the KT Supporters Club, I informed them that you are in Ghana. Good guesswork. Thank goodness you are back in one piece. Let the show begin.”

Kevin Taylor and wife spotted in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor and his wife were spotted having a fun time in Accra.

Taylor and his family were at a lounge enjoying themselves during their trip to Ghana from the United States.

Source: YEN.com.gh