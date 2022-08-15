A bold young woman has recently got many applauding her skilful dance moves after her video surfaced online

The plus-size lady was captured rocking her body to one of the songs of well-known American singer, Beyonce

@adorable_jolla, a follower, commented: "You did that sister girl I love it keep doing you"

A confident young woman has recently entertained many on social media after her dancing video surfaced.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @cardiking had her dancing her heart out to one of Beyonce's songs.

Lady in a shop dancing Photo credit: @cardiking

Source: Instagram

She was captured in blue jeans and a T-shirt, freely choreographing the song's lyrics. Her post was shared with the caption;

My lil Choreo I made… #churchgirl #beyonce #renaissance

Many internet users who saw the post quickly took to the comments section to share their opinion. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 40,000 likes with over 1,300 comments.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@aery_linda wrote:

You have so many talents.......LOVE DOWN......would love to see you back on BIGO.....MISS LINDA❤️

@hssaved1 commented:

Hey, I was feeling that!

@j.loudie's profile picture replied:

You go beautiful girl you got it going on.

From @butterflywings_spread:

You move better than I do..

@adorable_jolla commented:

You did that sister girl I love it keep doing you

@rosalindallen96 wrote:

ok my Queen keep up the good work if God is for you who could be against you who says black girls can’t I have been saved all my life go church girl I know if I tell you the day they love you I love you.

@jack_harden commented:

I love seeing u do your thing when you’re dancing but my places don’t let that weight over come u and that of what u love ❤️ doing… giving us dance

@judahfamilycc wrote:

You go momma you rocked the devil outta that. And don’t trip of the negative comments. It’s they just don’t have the Confidence to do what you did!!!

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh