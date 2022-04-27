Nigerian actress Judy Austin has become a trending topic on social media over her relationship with veteran actor Yul Edochie

The actor recently unveiled Judy online as his second wife while also revealing their handsome son, Star Dike Munachimso

Edochie and Judy’s marriage has caused a buzz online and Legit.ng has gathered some interesting facts about the actress

Nigerian actress Judy Austin may not have been a household name in the past but she is sure to shoot into sudden limelight over her relationship with veteran actor, Yul Edochie.

Edochie, who has been known to be the epitome of morals on social media, recently unveiled Judy as his second wife and it raised mixed reactions from his numerous fans.

The actor's first wife and the mother of his four kids, May Edochie, also did not seem to take the news well going by her reaction on social media.

Today, YEN.com.gh will shine the spotlight on Judy and how she came to be Edochie’s second wife.

Judy whose real name is Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith is from Umuoji in Idemilli North, Anambra state.

The actress however did not start her career as a filmmaker or imagine that she would be on TV screens. In several interviews in the past, Judy noted that she had nursed dreams of becoming a model or a musician.

She also explained that even though the modelling aspect seemed to work for her, the music part never quite clicked despite her having a good voice and writing her own songs.

How Judy ventured into Nollywood

Judy gave acting a shot after she met an actor and movie director named Sylvester Mmadu in 2013. According to her, he gave her her first movie role in his film called Secret of the Riches. Sylvester had auditioned her with his camera after convincing her to give acting a try.

How Judy’s relationship with Yul Edochie started

Judy had decided to produce her own movie for the first time and it was called Native Girl. Edochie happened to be the director of the movie and the actress obviously placed him highly, going by how she spoke about him in interviews.

She had informed Edochie of her plan to produce a movie and he encouraged her to get a good story for them to work on. In an interview with The Sun, Judy had described the actor as ‘one in a million’.

In the same interview, Judy had described working with him on Native Girl as her most memorable moment as an actress because it was a challenging one.

Judy’s views on marriage

In the past, before becoming Mrs. Yul Edochie, Judy made it known that she did not see marriage as an achievement. According to her, it is a blessing to marry someone because of love and not for social media.

The actress also once opened up on how she does not believe in jumping from one man to the other because it is better to have just one and not give oneself out to every man who crosses her path.

In her words:

“I don’t believe in jumping from one man to the other. I’m a relationship kind of person. I believe in having someone, a man that you do this thing with, not giving it out to all men that cross your path at the same time. You do whatever that works for you. On relationship, I love relationship, it’s how I’m created. If a relationship doesn’t work out for you, you can decide to break up and get hooked again or give yourself a break. Relationship is not all about sex or emotional things. I love to have normal relationship with intellectual people, people I can learn from. So anything “relationship” with the right person is a welcome idea.”

Judy on her dislike for playing romantic roles

This Nollywood actress once made it known that she has limits when it comes to playing intimate scenes in movies. According to her, kissing and displaying one’s nud*ity in films is a no for her.

In her words:

“I’m not going nak*ed for any amount, and I hardly kiss in a movie. I will not do a kind of kissing where the guy would be fondling my Bosoms. I must not go nu*de to be a star. I shouldn’t do what my kids or family will see and be ashamed of. My limit is, I don’t do nu*de and I don’t do over romantic films.”

Judy is now a mother of one for her husband, Yul Edochie. However, reports initially made the rounds that the couple already had the child before they quickly made things official.

Yul Edochie's first wife reacts to news of 2nd wife and son

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took to social media with a surprising revelation for his fans and followers in the online community.

The movie star revealed that he has a son who was welcomed some months ago by his second wife and fellow Nollywood colleague, Judy Austin.

From indications, all is not exactly at peace in the movie star's home as his first wife, May, didn't seem so pleased by his announcement.

May left a comment under her husband's post that reads:

"May God judge the both of you."

