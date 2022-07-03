Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin put up a lively display at her grandmother's birthday partyActress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin put up a lively display at her grandmother's birthday party

Baby Maxin's grandmother, Juliana Mensah, held a party on Sunday to celebrate her 65th birthday and the little girl led many to sing for her

Maxin's elder brother, Chauncey, also shared a beautiful birthday message that left their grandmother shedding some tears

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, was the centre of attraction as her grandmother, Juliana Mensah, celebrated her birthday.

Juliana Mensah, the mother of Baby Maxin's father Maxwell Mensah, turned 65 years old and had a big celebration on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

At the grand birthday party, Baby Maxin happened to be among those playing a special role. She led the singing of 'happy birthday' for her grandmother.

Baby Maxin sang for her grandmother at her 655th birthday party Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on the Instagram blog @nkonkonsa Baby Maxin is dressed in a white outfit with another little girl beside her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Maxin's mother, also dressed in white, stood behind the little girl as she led the people to celebrate her grandmother.

Later, Maxwell's first son, Chauncey Mensah, took the microphone from Baby Maxin to share his own birthday message. He praised his grandmother so much that it got her tearing up.

Watch the video of Baby Maxin and her brother below:

McBrown returns to UTV's United Showbiz like a queen

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown has returned to the screens of her cherished viewers on UTV's United Showbiz.

She came back on July 2, 2022, after about nine months of being away and got received in a grand style.

Many ardent followers of the Empress have shared their excitement about her comeback to the hit entertainment show.

McBrown glows in see-through golden outfit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Nana Ama McBrown had uploaded new ravishing photos in gorgeous ensembles to ring out her return to the screen.

The original host of the United Showbiz on UTV took a long break from her work and returns Saturday, July 2.

Entertainment personalities and fans who reacted to the multiple glorious images gushed over her beauty and flawless style.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh