Nana Ama McBrown's mother-in-law, Juliana Mensah, recently turned 65 years old and celebrated in style

Madam Juliana held a grand birthday party on Sunday, July 3, 2022, with the actress and her friends in attendance

Beautiful videos from the lavish birthday party of McBronw's mother-in-law have surfaced on social media

It was a big celebration as star actress Nana Ama McBrown's mother-in-law Juliana Mensah celebrated her birthday.

Juliana Mensah, the mother of Baby Maxin's father Maxwell Mensah, turned 65 years old and had a big party on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Videos from the party which surfaced on Instagram show it was a really lavish party for Madam Juliana, a well-respected fabrics dealer at Makola Market in Accra.

YEN.com.gh brings some of the lovely scenes from madam Juliana's birthday party.

1. McBrown and her husband Maxwell:

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, arrived at the party in stylish white outfits with Nana Boroo and others.

2. A view of the party scenery:

The party had a lot of guests in attendance, and McBrown was excited to interact with some of them.

3. McBrown grabs the microphone for a show:

The actress grabbed the microphone to introduce the guests to the purpose of their gathering and she even delivered it in Ga.

4. Madam Juliana's arrival:

McBrown's mother-in-law was ushered into the venue in the company of her family. She had guests spraying dollar and cedi notes on her.

5. McBrown's mother-in-law on the dancefloor:

Not long after her arrival, McBrown's mother-inlaw-law came on the dancefloor to show some moves.

6. Gospel singer Opiesie Esther's arrival:

Gospel singer Opiesie Esther arrived at the party in the company of her husband.

7. Madam Juliana's 2nd dress:

Madam Juliana changed into a beautiful second dress as Opiesie Esther performed.

McBrown's daughter sings for grandmom at her 65th b'day party, leaves her teary

Meanwhile, actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin put up a lively display at her grandmother's birthday party.

Baby Maxin's grandmother, Juliana Mensah, held a party on Sunday to celebrate her 65th birthday and the little girl led many to sing for her.

Maxin's elder brother, Chauncey, also shared a beautiful birthday message that left their grandmother shedding some tears.

