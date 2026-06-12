Choirmaster has admitted on Instagram to crying every day following the death of his wife, Beverly Afaglo, who passed away last month.

Beverly Afaglo passed away on Sunday, 24 May 2026, after a battle with cancer, just days before her 43rd birthday

The musician was reportedly hospitalised following the tragic loss, having been together with Beverly since 2012

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Popular Ghanaian hiplife artist, Choirmaster, has admitted on Instagram to crying every day following the death of his wife, Beverly Afaglo, who passed away last month.

Hiplife artist, Choirmaster of Praye fame admits to crying every day following the death of his wife. Image credit: Choirmaster, Beverly Afaglo. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The musician made the emotional confession in a post shared on June 12, 2026, weeks after he announced the heartbreaking loss to the public.

Beverly Afaglo passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026, after battling cancer, just days before her 43rd birthday on May 28, 2026.

The pair had been married since 2012 after dating for several years, and the loss has had a significant impact on the musician.

Choirmaster was reportedly admitted to the hospital in the weeks following his wife's death, according to Beverly's personal blogger, Kingbygone.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Hmmmm... this is really heartbreaking. Choirmaster has been admitted to the hospital after his blood pressure went up following the painful passing of his wife."

Choirmaster later confirmed the report through his bereaved family, indicating he was receiving medical care.

Check out Kingbygone's Instagram post below:

Choirmaster admits to crying every day

In a social media post shared on June 12, 2026, Choirmaster admitted to breaking down in tears every single day.

The caption he posted on Instagram read: "Reason why I cry 😭 Everyday."

Choirmaster’s caption was attached to a selfie video of Beverly excitedly jamming to one of his performances at an event, with hit tunes playing in the background.

Among the songs featured was the popular track Shoddy, which was released during Choirmaster's time as leader of the legendary, award-winning music group, Praye.

Below is Choirmaster's Instagram post in which he admitted to crying every day.

Fans console choirmaster after painful confession

The post attracted hundreds of comments from fans who flooded the section with messages of love and encouragement.

Many urged the musician to stay strong, reminding him that Beverly Afaglo would always be his biggest supporter.

Yen.com.gh compiled some comments below:

@Judekafuideh1 said:

Your number one cheer leader 😢😢😢

@cecilliailuv said:

His biggest fan,, she’ll still support you in the spirit realms, God knows best,, 💐💐

@obraluchie_adiepenapapabi said:

Awwwwww this hurts different oo unless you’ve experienced it😢😢

@haija_kasoa said:

Anyone that crossed paths with Beverly will not have it easy.She will support you as though she was doing it for herself.Allah knows best .One day one day we all will be fine Insha Allah 🙏

@she_loves_john_dramanimahama said:

God comfort you and restore you dear

Choirmaster has been receiving consolation from fans after admitting that he cries daily following his wife's death

Source: Instagram

Prophetess issues disturbing Kumawood warning

As previously reported by Yen.com.gh, in the weeks following the passing of Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo, a prophetess stirred fresh anxiety with a disturbing prophecy about the local film industry.

Prophetess Ama Boatengmaa claimed to have received a vision of another tragedy set to strike the Kumawood industry, warning that another actress was going to die.

The prophecy came at a particularly sensitive time, as the Ghana movie industry was still coming to terms with the loss of Beverly Afaglo, making the warning all the more unsettling for fans and fellow actors alike.

Source: YEN.com.gh