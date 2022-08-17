Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has shown off a vast piece of land that she claims to be building on

The actress sent social media into a frenzy when she shared a video of her on a construction site with some workers as she threw shade at her haters

The video stirred massive reactions on social media as fans of Afia showed their admiration for her whiles others felt she was showing off

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has got folks talking on social media once again.

The controversial actress shared a video on her Instagram page showing off a vast piece of land she says she is building on.

Afia Schwarzenegger Showsing Off Vast Land. Source: queenschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

In the video, Afia was on the site with some workers and looked good in some construction gear she had on. It seemed she was working with a construction company.

In the caption of the video, she said she and the company were building houses and encouraged peeps to come and patronize them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Afia Schwar threw shade at her ''haters'' and said she was busy doing something fruitful with her life. The video garnered lots of views and comments as it travelled across social media and stirred reactions amongst netizens.

Social Media Reactions

eshunolivette said:

Affia I just love your real vibe ❤️

queenzymi6 wrote:

God bless your hustle, I wish you all de best

nakish586 wished Afia well:

Amen and Amen bless may the universe give you the strength to finish everything mama

awuraamaagyiri commented:

May God continue to bless you

nanaabenakumah reacted:

This woman is funny laughed saa

bony_bowy_rt showed support:

Supported basaaa style biaa bhi heeerh aboa boa yie yie

Shatta Wale In The U.S: Huge Crowd Goes Wild As Shatta Wale Performs; One Lady Gets Emotional

In other news, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale visited the U.S for Summerstage's Crotona Park Festival, and his performance had the crowd going wild.

The huge crowd cheered as they saw the Ghanaian musician and sang his songs word for word leaving netizens, who saw videos from the event impressed.

Shatta Wale was equally as excited as the crowd as he passionately danced and sang with loads of energy.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh