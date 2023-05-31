Ras Nene, Kwaku Manu and Yaw Dabo were guests at actor Kyekyeku's birthday, and a hilarious encounter ensued between the trio

The three actors, who are not highly educated, challenged each other on who speaks the best English

The video sparked funny reactions on social media and got folks laughing as they admired the three celebrities

Ghanaian actors Ras Nene, Kwaku Manu, and Yaw Dabo became the talk of the town after their hilarious antics at actor Kyekyeku's recent birthday bash.

The fancy event, held in Kumasi, was filled with laughter as the trio took on a friendly challenge to see who could speak the best English. A video of their funny encounter quickly went viral, making people on social media laugh.

Even though Ras Nene, Kwaku Manu, and Yaw Dabo do not have a lot of formal education, they tried their best to speak good English, showing off their funny side and charm throughout the night. They had a playful competition, where they tried to impress each other with their English skills. Their jokes and funny exchanges made everyone at the party laugh.

The video of their hilarious competition spread on social media, with lots of people reacting to it with laughter.

Ras Nene, Kwkau Manu and Yaw Dabo spark reactions

Gabriel Anokye commented:

To be honest, you guys are very funny paa but to be Frank, aka and Kwaku Manu English kick me down happy birthday to Checheku

Dorothy Nsiah said:

I can't even stop laughing AKa English Alone

Victoria sampah added:

Love the love among you guys. Keep it up and happy birthday to kyekyeku. Keep up the good work and great love among you all, Aka and family. God bless everybody.

