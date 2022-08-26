Ghanaian musician and socialite, Sister Derby, has got folks talking on social media after she performed with Ghana's first transgender musician

Derby did a beautiful performance with Angel Maxine at her birthday party and had folks at the party cheering

Derby got a lot of happy birthday wishes from fans as they enjoyed her performance with Angel Maxine

Sister Deborah celebrated her birthday yesterday and threw an eye-catching party for herself. The event had many celebrities in attendance as they came in their numbers to support Derby.

The singer performed a number of her songs at the party and wowed her audience, who cheered her on.

The performance that caught attention the most was the one she did with Angel Maxine, Ghana's first transgender musician.

The pair had loads of fun as they sang a song they both featured on. Derby and Maxine had the crowd cheering excitedly as they sang and danced.

Derby turned 38 on the night, and the pretty lady had loads of fun. Many folks marvelled at her evergreen looks as she gets prettier and younger than ever despite her advancing in age. Numerous folks wished the singer a happy birthday.

Fams Celebrate Sister Derby On Bday

vanessabolosier wrote:

Happy birthday to my favourite OCD person. Here’s an for you to add to the bouquet. You deserve these flowers. Stay blessed

stephaniebensonlive wrote:

Happy Birthday Deborah. I pray you have an amazing day everything you wish for in this lifetime comes true.

moliymusic also said:

Tell me where the fountain of youth is let me look this good at your age #Blessed Happy birthday African mermaid ❤️

yakotomusic also celebrated her:

Love this!!!!! Happy birthday to the baddest goodest

