Child star Dj Switch, has dropped a new video showing her impeccable acting skills, as her skin glowed and looked fresh

The young Dj showed disk jockeying was not the only talent she had as she mimicked the sound of an evil villain from a blockbuster movie

The video impressed many netizens who praised her for her acting skills and admired how much she had grown

Ghanaian child star, Dj Switch, has shared a new video of her acting on her Instagram page that has impressed many folks.

The young Dj looked fresh as her spotless skin glowed. She mimicked the voice of an evil villain from a blockbuster movie and killed it.

Child Star Dj Switch Source: djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

Her acting skills impressed many who admired her impeccable imitation of the villain sound. Dj Switch, real name Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, broke onto the scene when she featured on Tv3's Talented Kidz show and won the hearts of Ghanaians with her incredible disc jockeying skills.

The young superstar has done well for herself after winning the Talented Kidz show and is currently based in the United States.

The brilliant little girl has won numerous awards and has performed at many prestigious events like the World Bank Africa Society Symposium at the World Bank office in Washington.

Ghanaians Praise Dj Switch

emaawoyeje said:

U will never lack. Nature gave u all

theophilusnash65 admired her:

De finest multi talent

wezzo071 was very impressed:

What an Empress indeed so beautiful you never cease to amaze me ❤️

juniorjaydee2010 seemed like a big fan:

DJ switch Why are you this Beautiful?, where do you get this beauty from?..... OMG i wish i can have the opportunity to meet you one day

nibanakana wrote:

I see so much of Jessica (city fm) in you

