Beautiful Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has excited fans with a mouth-watering video of her flaunting her evergreen looks and a pretty blue gown.

The actress admired her God-given features as she twirled and smiled for the cameras. The actress matched her blue attire with a blue earring to complete the ''Chelsea-like'' look.

Nana McBrown twirls Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Her blue gown glowed brightly as the rays of light from the light bulb in the room reflected on the shiny surface of the dress.

McBrown was impressed with the attire and thanked the maker of the lovely dress. Fans were impressed by McBrown's fashion sense and took to the comment section to praise her.

McBrown Wows Fans With Pretty Look

ot.makeup was impressed:

❤️❤️❤️❤️you look stunning..and your performance yesterday was amazingyour voice..God continue to fill your mouth with testimonies

amrichie said:

You were looking awesome last night

lizzyaddai wrote:

Wooow You Look Splendid, Lovely Outfit Looks Fabulous on You

annrishild also commented:

Love it too, simple yet classy

gabismakeover praised her:

Everything is on point so beautiful

agyeman951 also wrote:

U are soo bless dear keep up with the gud work

