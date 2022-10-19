Black Sherif passionately performed his emotional Paradise song from his newly released 'The Villain I Never Was' album

Folks were happy with his beautiful performance but could not help but notice his unique style of dressing and commented on it

The young music star's fashion style was met with mixed reactions, with some folks saying his style makes him unique while others found it peculiar

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif recently released his maiden album, 'The Villain I Never Was.' One of the most notable songs on the beautiful album was his emotional Paradise song.

The song, which talked about Sherif's first girlfriend, who died when they were in high school, resonated with a lot of Ghanaians, and many folks are in love with the touching tune.

Black Sherif performs Paradise Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Black Sherif performed the song at an event, and his execution of the piece was perfect. He sang his heart out and told his feelings through his performance.

Many peeps were pleased with the incredible performance and praised Blacko. However, Sherif's performance was not the only thing folks talked about. They noticed his unique fashion style, also.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young star wore a tiny top which exposed his belly and undergarment. He complimented the cute top with oversized blue jeans and some Nike sneakers.

Some folks found his dressing style interesting and unique, while others felt he could dress better.

Fans Dissect Black Sherif's Fashion Sense

Gigi rocks said:

The song is emotional oo but the top is making laugh.. this boy er

Sauda also commented:

But his outfit can make someone to tear up alot

benitaswartson loved the outfit

If people do not wear this dress it wouldn't have been made

UMMI.HAWAH also commented on the attire:

He knows how to combine colors when it comes to dressing and which indicates he knows how to dress…his style of dressing is just fashion

Black Sherif: Throwback Video Of Blacko Chewing Yam While With His Friends In Konongo Zongo Pops Up

In other news, a throwback video of arguably the hottest music artiste in Ghana right now, Black Sherif, has surfaced on the internet and has pleased many folks.

In the video, Black Sherif was shirtless while on the streets with a group of friends and aggressively chewed on a piece of fried yam.

The interesting footage made folks appreciate how far the young musician had come, and they were excited to see him make it big.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh