Ghanaian Actress Irene Opare shared a video on her TikTok page, talking about how sweet she looked in the past

In the video, she showed a photo of herself from the past and asked her fans to guess which movie it was from

The photo was from the movie The Mask, and folks were impressed by how young, and beautiful Irene looked

Ghanaian actress, Irene Opare, has taken a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback photo from her youthful days in the hit movie, 'The Mask'.

Irene Opare Shares Throw Back Photo Looking Young And Pretty Photo Source: cleanmamagh

Source: UGC

The actress, who rose to prominence in the Ghanaian film industry with her stellar acting performances, shared the photo in a video she posted on her official TikTok account. She took the opportunity to reminisce about her past in a lighthearted manner.

The photo, taken during the 2000s, shows a youthful and carefree Irene, sporting a sweet mini skirt, a tight top, and a look that has captured the hearts of her fans.

The actress, who played a lead role in the film, has been widely praised for her performance in 'The Mask', which was a huge success and quickly became one of the most popular movies in Ghana at the time.

Irene's TikTok video has been widely shared and has received numerous comments from fans, many of whom have expressed their admiration for the actress and her performance in the movie.

The actress's humour and nostalgic take on her youthful days in the film industry have captured the hearts of her fans, who her throwback has thoroughly entertained.

The throwback photo and TikTok video have sparked a lot of interest in Irene's work and career as folks wonder if she still acts in movies.

The actress, who has played a big role in the growth of the Ghanaian movie industry over the years, has earned a reputation for being one of the country's most talented and hardworking actresses.

Fans praise Irene Opare

sol_sarpong wrote:

GYAN tuuutu GYAN taaata GYAN salinko the masksome generation can't relate

Åmg DrëåmŠnipër commented:

Because of you I couldn’t walk home after watching that movie, I had to run childhood diaries ‍♂️

Beautiful Princess25

eyyyy mommy you've been missed but i was scared of you when i was a kidmuch love mom

Source: YEN.com.gh