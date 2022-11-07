Don Little, in a video, was spotted driving a sleek blue Toyota Corolla and propped himself up with pillows

The popular actor, who is short in stature, managed to reach the steering wheel and pedals of the vehicle

Many folks were stunned at the sight of Don Little driving and asked many hilarious questions

Ghanaian actor, Don Little, is popular for his miniature size, and in a video, he shocked a lot of Ghanaians as he was spotted driving a car despite his height deficiency.

Don Little Spotted Driving Sleek Corolla Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video, the hilarious actor comfortably cruised in a sleek blue Toyota Corolla and stirred reactions on social media.

The actor was approached by a young man when he spotted him driving the vehicle. Don Little was propped up by pillows he placed on the seat.

The steering wheel was very close to his chest, which got some peeps wondering how he was able to drive the car effectively.

Don Little had a funny conversation with the man that recorded the video. They talked about the economic struggles in the country, and Don Little said he did not even have money for Christmas as he had used the money he had budgeted for enjoyment to solve an issue.

Don Little Sparks Funny Reactions

Selenu quizzed:

The way he’s close to the steering wheel, can he turn it?

Osei Daniel103 also wrote:

you are sitting on high density matress in the car

Nana K Bedu asked:

Ahhhh is he in the babycot

user368275143923 also reacted:

i wonder if his feet can reach the accelerator

@nanasei_kwadwo also commented:

i dnt even think he has drivers license. Ghana laws will not work till issues happen

Paa Kwasi865 also said:

Police should arrest don little… it’s an offense for him to drive in town

Don Little Flaunts New Haircut In New Photos; Fans React Massively

In other news, Don Little has flaunted his new hairstyle after she shaved off all his hair due to reasons yet to be known.

The actor was seen showing off the new 'cut' on social media when he made a post about it for all to see.

Don Little is noted for his acting prowess and his lifetime dream of becoming a police officer in the future.

Source: YEN.com.gh