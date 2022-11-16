PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BeSocial, a social video app that connects, entertains, and rewards users and content

creators, is set to launch soon. The app allows individuals and brands to create entertaining

content and interact with each other. Users will be able to connect, create videos, comment,

like, share, follow, and send direct messages on the app.

It is more than an entertainment channel at the core of BeSocial. Speaking with the CEO of

BBSocial Kwesi Buabeng, he said “Much as entertainment is core to the services provided

by BeSocial, helping users build and connect with their large followers and monetizing their

audience are other key value propositions.

Additionally, content creators and other app users are rewarded for creating content, sharing

content on different social apps, inviting their friends and families to download the app, and

voting in battle challenges in the app.

BeSocial comes with many features that will excite its users. The app's competitiveness and

gamified experience make the experience of using BeSocial entirely different from other

platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

Beyond entertainment, BeSocial prioritizes creator monetization as well. Ultimately, BeSocial

will present an opportunity for influencers and content creators to make money through

creating User Generated Content for brands as well as promoting brands and products.

The content you publish on BeSocial can also be shared on other social media channels. By

attracting more views to their content, these creators earn an income. Whenever this

platform launches, you should keep this in mind regarding how creators will earn revenue.

Your income increases as more people view your content.

Besides individual creators, BeSocial is for everyone. Businesses and brands can promote

their goods and services by leveraging the power of their superfans and influencers. You can

put up a challenge for your product and have your fans and influencers promote it across

other social media platforms.

As a result, your brand could go viral on the internet very quickly. It could therefore reach a

wider audience, increasing revenue as a result.

The BeSocial mobile app enables brands, content creators, influencers, and individuals to

connect and engage with friends and followers, earn revenue, and have fun. The app will be

available for download on both the Google Play Store and the App Store when it launches.

BeSocial, Create, Promote, and Earn.

