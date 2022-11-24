Black Sherif is still in the UK after his successful show at the KOKO arena in London and has granted an interesting interview

The young musician was hosted by Seani B and Eddie Kadi on BBC Radio 1Xtra, and he talked about his hometown Konongo Zongo

Sherif proudly spoke about where he came from, which pleased many Ghanaians as they were glad the musician was proud of his roots

Young Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, granted an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, a British digital radio station owned and operated by the BBC. It broadcasts black music, including hip-hop and R&B.

Black Sherif Talks About Konongo Zongo Photo Source: Instagram: blackserif, TikTok

It is a big and prestigious platform for a musician to feature on. Black Sherif took the opportunity to sell his hometown to the world.

The young musician had a broad smile on his face as he spoke about his roots. He told Seani B and Eddie Kadi, the show hosts, about Konongo Zongo and its influence on his music.

Balck Sherif mentioned that there was a serious dancehall influence where he comes from. According to him, every kid in Konongo Zongo who was interested in music was influenced by Dancehall.

People were happy that the young musician mentioned his home town on such a big platform and was glad about him being proud of his roots.

Ghanaians Praise Black Sherif

Sniper don said:

good people never forgets there back ,eg. Sheriff never forgets his zongo

Harriet also commented:

Konongo to the whole wiase Asante Akim is proud of you

user7684619925219 also commented:

the fact is, he really enjoys the place

Sniper don also wrote:

No matter what, never forgets your back(zongo) where u came from and now a popular never ever forget ,it will be better if u follow Sheriff,he encoura

