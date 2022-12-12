Lil Win sparked debate on social media after he said no Ghanaian artiste can fill a stadium in Ghana

The actor gave some strong points for his assertion and mentioned that most artists only fill the stadium to minimum capacity

Ghanaians gave their opinions on Lil Win's assertion with some agreeing with him and others not agreeing

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, on an Instagram Live with Zionfelix, made a controversial statement that sparked debate amongst netizens.

Lil Win said that no Ghanaian artiste was capable of filling a stadium in Ghana. According to him, it was impossible for any artiste to pull the incredible feat off.

Lil Win mentioned that many music stars who claim to fill stadiums do not actually fill them at full capacity.

The Kumawood veteran cited examples like the S Concert, Maccasio's shows in the north and other big concerts that took place in the past.

He mentioned that the artists filled only a quarter of the stadium. According to him, musicians lie about the capacity they sold out for clout.

A video of Lil Win's comments has begun to trend, following Wizkid's Wizkid Live concert which flopped badly at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite Wizkid's stardom and fame, the show did not go as planned and the Nigerian superstar did not show up at the concert. Many videos showed that the stadium was not filled to maximum capacity.

Lil Win's Comment Gets Peeps Talking

Paapa_y3_guy said:

Only Kotoko and hearts can fill stadium

user5459063156611 agreed with him:

Yeah is true if you watch shatta wale program at accra stadium it was half stadium he filled

Aboagye kimmich disagreed with him:

Shatta wale filled baba yara sports stadium when adonko bitters launched

Real was not in agreement:

Lil Wayne you talk too much

