Mohammed Kudus is the darling boy that has won the hearts of many Ghanaian girls, but a new video of Kudus has made them jealous

In the video, Kudus was on a road trip with some friends and a fine lady many suspected he was more than friends with

The young football star dazzled the world at the just-ended World Cup and is back home in Ghana, having a good time

Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus, went on a lovely road trip with some friends in a video.

In the footage, Kudus drove while his friend, Rahman Suleman, who is also a footballer, took videos.

In the video, a pretty lady was seated in the back seat of the vehicle. She was in an elated mood as she jammed to the music that Kudus was playing.

Many Ghanaian girls who saw the video nervously questioned who the pretty lady was and dropped funny comments which showed they were jealous and scared that the lady could be more than a friend to Mohammed Kudus.

Rahman Suleman, Kudus' close friend, embedded a sarcastic TikTok sound in the video, which said, "you will never get", which insinuated that many ladies could not win Kudus' heart since he was most likely with another lady. The video sparked interesting reactions.

Ghanaian Girls Get Jealous Of Pretty Lady Riding With Kudus

Sadiaaa26 said:

Please who is the lady at the back, tell her not to cross me oo kudus be my own

BEL OFFICIAL also wrote:

Please tell kudus that he has a friend here

user1081772292577 reacted:

Where Dey Ghana girls

emprexxsheeda also said:

the girl at the back will bring trouble not peace plsss,coz eiiii the pressure will be worser

Real _Beyounce gh

The lady at the back be careful ooo cos if you try kudus Ghanaian girls are going to end you

Source: YEN.com.gh