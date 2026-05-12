Ben White: Arsenal Defender Ruled out of Champions League Final vs. PSG
- Arsenal defender Ben White is ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a significant knee ligament injury against West Ham
- The 28-year-old will miss Arsenal’s Premier League run-in and the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain
- With Jurrien Timber also sidelined, Mikel Arteta faces a defensive crisis ahead of their biggest match of the season
Ben White has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, May 10, 2026.
The defender was substituted in the first half after going down clutching his right knee and later left the ground wearing a brace.
Manager Mikel Arteta admitted afterwards that White’s injury “didn’t look good at all”.
Ben White to miss Champions League final
Meanwhile, Arsenal have since confirmed the 28-year-old will miss their final two Premier League fixtures and the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.
The setback is also expected to end his hopes of featuring at the World Cup, following his recent return to international football after a four-year absence.
“Our medical team are now managing Ben’s recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting the aim of Ben being ready for the start of our pre-season preparations.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh