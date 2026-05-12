Arsenal defender Ben White is ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a significant knee ligament injury against West Ham

The 28-year-old will miss Arsenal’s Premier League run-in and the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain

With Jurrien Timber also sidelined, Mikel Arteta faces a defensive crisis ahead of their biggest match of the season

Ben White has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

The defender was substituted in the first half after going down clutching his right knee and later left the ground wearing a brace.

Ben White misses the 2026 Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG, scheduled for May 30, 2026. Image credit: Vince Mignott/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Manager Mikel Arteta admitted afterwards that White’s injury “didn’t look good at all”.

Ben White to miss Champions League final

Meanwhile, Arsenal have since confirmed the 28-year-old will miss their final two Premier League fixtures and the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

The setback is also expected to end his hopes of featuring at the World Cup, following his recent return to international football after a four-year absence.

“Our medical team are now managing Ben’s recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting the aim of Ben being ready for the start of our pre-season preparations.”

Source: YEN.com.gh