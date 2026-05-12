3 Records Barcelona Are Still Chasing After 2025/26 La Liga Glory
- Hansi Flick and FC Barcelona are looking to make more history after clinching a second successive La Liga crown
- Barcelona dominated Real Madrid, securing an emphatic 2-0 victory in El Clasico on May 10, 2026
- The Catalan powerhouses need to win their final three matches of the league season to set a record
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Barcelona may have already clinched the 2025/26 La Liga title, but Hansi Flick and his squad are still targeting more history before the season ends.
With three league matches remaining, the Catalan giants are chasing several impressive records.
Barcelona are chasing more La Liga records
The primary objective is to reach the 100-point mark, something only two teams have achieved in Spanish top-flight history.
Ironically, one was Real Madrid under José Mourinho in the 2011/12 season, while Barcelona achieved the same feat a year later under Tito Vilanova.
Flick’s side currently have 91 points from 35 matches and must win their final three games to equal the milestone.
According to Barca Universal, Barcelona have also scored in 56 consecutive La Liga matches and are now within reach of the record of 63 straight games with a goal.
Meanwhile, at home, the champions remain dominant and could record 18 successive league victories.
Their recent El Clasico triumph also levelled the historic head-to-head tally against Real Madrid, with both clubs now boasting 106 wins each.
Barcelona's La Liga trophy parade
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona celebrated their 2025/26 La Liga title with a bus parade that unexpectedly featured Ghanaian vibes, as players vibed to the viral “Kakalika” tune.
The Catalan giants sealed the crown with a 2-0 win over Real Madrid and are now chasing the historic 100-point milestone with three games left.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh