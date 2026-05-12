Hansi Flick and FC Barcelona are looking to make more history after clinching a second successive La Liga crown

Barcelona dominated Real Madrid, securing an emphatic 2-0 victory in El Clasico on May 10, 2026

The Catalan powerhouses need to win their final three matches of the league season to set a record

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Barcelona may have already clinched the 2025/26 La Liga title, but Hansi Flick and his squad are still targeting more history before the season ends.

With three league matches remaining, the Catalan giants are chasing several impressive records.

Champions Barcelona could set three records during the final three La Liga matches of the season. Image credit: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona are chasing more La Liga records

The primary objective is to reach the 100-point mark, something only two teams have achieved in Spanish top-flight history.

Ironically, one was Real Madrid under José Mourinho in the 2011/12 season, while Barcelona achieved the same feat a year later under Tito Vilanova.

Flick’s side currently have 91 points from 35 matches and must win their final three games to equal the milestone.

According to Barca Universal, Barcelona have also scored in 56 consecutive La Liga matches and are now within reach of the record of 63 straight games with a goal.

Meanwhile, at home, the champions remain dominant and could record 18 successive league victories.

Their recent El Clasico triumph also levelled the historic head-to-head tally against Real Madrid, with both clubs now boasting 106 wins each.

Barcelona's La Liga trophy parade

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona celebrated their 2025/26 La Liga title with a bus parade that unexpectedly featured Ghanaian vibes, as players vibed to the viral “Kakalika” tune.

The Catalan giants sealed the crown with a 2-0 win over Real Madrid and are now chasing the historic 100-point milestone with three games left.

Source: YEN.com.gh