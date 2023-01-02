Moesha Buduong has promised a major comeback in the entertainment industry that would take the world by storm

After a performance on UTV, the Ghanaian icon indicated that she has been changed by God and will also make Ghana proud

Some of Moesha's fans have been applauding her for the courage to step up again and wishing her very well

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Moesha Buduong, an iconic personality in Ghana, who announced her repentance to the amazement of many of her fans has promised a major comeback.

After a performance on UTV on a program called Day With The Stars, Moesha seized the opportunity to declare that she is now a different person and is about to take the world by storm.

"I want to thank UTV for their love towards my brand and I pray that God blesses everyone here. I want to tell you all that I have been touched by God almighty, and excuse me, Moesha Buduong is no more the old Moesha Buduong."

Moesha Buduong, a Ghanaian socialite Photo credit: UTV

Source: Facebook

Moesha further promised to take Ghana to the next level with her exploits. In her own words:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She loves herself so much and is full of surprises, and she is going to be the next biggest thing in the world. I really want to take my brand so far away, to make Ghana a proud country to show that yes, Moesha Budong is from Ghana. So watch out for me and have a happy new year.

What Ghanaians are saying about Moesha

Helena Poku said:

Nothing Musa no go see for gate ‍♀️‍♀️I see symptoms of drug abuse, her family will sit, watch and hail her till she hit the streets naked instead of finding help now..‍♀️‍♀️

Don Paino Mallam indicated:

Hmmm we need to pray for our sister oo...did she say she had a brand? Can I please know what brand she potrays?

Simmonita Monnie commented:

All hail the brand New MOESHA with the spirit of MARY Magdalene , a touch of Madonna , a glimpse of Marilyn Monroe, the confidence of Missy Eliot and the voice of Mariah Carey. Her art will be as famous as the MONA LISA.

Watch the video below:

New Video Of Moesha Buduong Makes Ghanaians Pray For Her To Stand Firm In Christ

Meanwhile, years after repenting from the life she later described as worldly and full of vanity, a new video of her dancing suggestively has popped up.

As YEN.com.gh reported, the video sighted on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa shows Moesha dancing to Rush, a song by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

The video has since been the talk of a lot of her previous fans and followers with some asking her to stand firm in Christ and not backslide.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh