MUSIGA president Bessa Simons spoke about beefing in Ghana music during his interview with King Bygone at the Ghana Food and Arts Festival launch

The veteran musician explained that while it draws attention, it may not help artists in the long run.

He also touched on highlife, pointing young artists towards a different path

At the launch of the Ghana Food and Arts Festival, the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bessa Simons, shared his thoughts on artist rivalry and the future of highlife during an interview with Ghanaian blogger King Bygone.

MUSIGA president Bessa Simons advises Ghanaian artistes on effects of beefing. Image credit: Kingbygone

Source: TikTok

Speaking on the issue of beefing in the music industry, Bessa Simons advised Ghanaian artistes to avoid unnecessary conflicts, stating that success can be achieved without engaging in public rivalries.

Bessa Simons advised against industry beefing

“My advice is that there shouldn’t be any beefing in Ghana. You can market yourself better without beefing,” he said. “Even when you take a look at the A-list artistes, you would know you can still do it without beefing.”

He explained that while some fans may find such rivalries entertaining, they do not contribute to long-term growth. According to him, building a lasting career requires focus, discipline, and consistency rather than controversy.

Bessa Simons noted that although beefing is common in global music industries, the Ghanaian space should approach it differently. He suggested that if it occurs, it should remain harmless and entertaining, rather than becoming hostile.

“Beefing is normal, but we Africans don’t do it like the people abroad. It should be something funny that makes us laugh. But to go to some extent and add unpleasant stuff, it’s not good. We should stop,”

He added.

Bessa Simons motivated the embracing of highlife

The conversation also turned to the relevance of highlife music among the youth. The MUSIGA president used the opportunity to encourage young artists to embrace the genre, describing it as a valuable part of Ghana’s cultural identity.

He said:

“I would like to encourage the young people to embrace highlife. Call yourself Ghanaian highlife musicians. It will add more value than calling yourself a reggae artist and others.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

He further stressed that highlife still holds strong international appeal and urged upcoming musicians to promote it with pride.

The interview has since generated discussions on social media, with many reacting to his comments on industry unity and the promotion of Ghana’s original sound.

Fameye thanks MUSIGA for honouring him at the Spectacular Authentic Highlife Night. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: TikTok

MUSIGA honoured Fameye

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, the National Folklore Board, and Charterhouse, celebrated the remarkable contributions of Ghanaian music artist Fameye during the Authentic Highlife Night.

This prestigious event took place at the renowned +233 Jazz Bar & Grill, drawing a vibrant crowd that included both legendary figures and emerging talents in the highlife music scene.

Musician Fameye, who was recently awarded the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) Highlife Artiste of the Year, received a special recognition plaque from MUSIGA executives in acknowledgement of his emotive musical style and unwavering commitment to the highlife genre.

Source: YEN.com.gh