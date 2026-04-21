The name “Pragya” was commonly used in Ghana, but it actually referred to different tricycle brands, not a specific manufacturer

Prices of motorbikes varied widely, with brands like TVS and Bajaj sitting on the higher end, while Apsonic and Royal Motor remained more affordable options

Despite rising costs driven by import duties and demand, many Ghanaians still saw the motor king business as a reliable way to generate daily income

In Ghana, the name “Pragya” has become the go-to word for the popular three-wheeled tricycle used for commercial transport.

How much does a new Pragya cost in Ghana in 2026? Image credit: Tuatuagye

Source: UGC

But in reality, Pragya is not a specific brand. It is simply a nickname that has stuck over time, while the actual market is made up of different brands, each with its own pricing, strength, and reputation.

As of 2025 to 2026, the cost of a brand new motor king in Ghana depends heavily on the brand, engine capacity, durability, and even the dealer you are buying from.

On average, a new unit now ranges between GH₵28,000 and GH₵55,000, with some fully upgraded models going slightly higher.

TVS King

The TVS King remains the most dominant and trusted tricycle brand in Ghana today. It is widely used in both urban and rural areas because of its strong engine, durability, and availability of spare parts.

A brand new TVS King currently sells between GH₵40,000 and GH₵48,000. Many commercial riders prefer it because it can handle long hours of daily use without frequent breakdowns.

Bajaj RE

Bajaj RE is another solid brand competing closely with TVS. Its RE models are known for smooth performance and reliability, especially on rough roads.

Prices usually fall between GH₵38,000 and GH₵45,000, making it a strong mid to high range option for serious transport operators.

Apsonic

For those entering the business with a smaller budget, Apsonic remains one of the most popular choices. It is widely available and relatively easy to maintain.

A new Apsonic tricycle typically goes for GH₵28,000 to GH₵33,000, making it one of the most affordable brand-name options on the market.

Royal Motor

Royal Motor tricycles, especially the RY series, are also common across Ghana. They are mostly found in smaller towns where buyers focus more on cost than brand reputation.

Prices range between GH₵27,000 and GH₵32,000, depending on the model and condition.

Motor King (generic brands)

The term “Motor King” itself is often used to describe various unbranded or lightly branded Chinese imports. These are usually cheaper and widely sold by local dealers.

Depending on build quality, size, and engine strength, prices can range from GH₵30,000 up to GH₵55,000.

The steady increase in motor king prices is largely influenced by import duties, exchange rate fluctuations, and the growing demand for commercial transport across Ghana.

For many young people, especially in areas with limited job opportunities, owning one has become a practical way to earn a daily income.

YEN.com.gh analyses prices of the Kia Morning across years of manufacture, as well as influencing factors driving costs in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik, Topp Autos Garage

Source: TikTok

Price of Kia Morning models

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Prices of the Kia Morning in Ghana range from around GH₵30,000 for older models and climb beyond GH₵150,000 for newer foreign used units with better features.

The compact car continues to gain attention among city drivers due to its fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost and ability to navigate traffic easily in busy areas like Accra.

Market checks showed that factors such as year of manufacture, condition, mileage and added features played a major role in determining the Kia Morning sale price.

Source: YEN.com.gh