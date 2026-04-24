A Ghanaian nurse in the US has opened up on things she knew before moving to the US to practice nursing

In a now-viral video, she shared what persons who would like to emulate her by relocating to the US to work as nurses must know

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the message given by the nurse

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A Ghanaian nurse based in the US has earned praise after she posted a video advising her nursing students and her colleagues back home.

Known on TikTok as @abena_wealthguide, the young lady opened up about things she wished she had known earlier, before relocating to the US to work as a nurse.

A Ghanaian nurse in the US enlightens colleagues back home on things to note before relocating to practice nursing. Image credit: @abena_wealthguide

Source: TikTok

The first thing she explained was that nursing students with the goal of practising in the US should avoid specialising in specific fields.

She advised people with such ambitions not to pursue specialised fields such as midwifery, psychiatric nursing, or community nursing. Instead, she encouraged students with the goal of working in the US to study general nursing.

“It is a waste of time. No agency will sponsor you to come here and do all those specialties,” she stated.

She added that getting a job as a midwife, psychiatric nurse, or community nurse is not easy, and many professionals who often journey to the US with those specialities become frustrated.

“If your goal is to practice in the U.S., be strategic from the beginning. Avoid locking yourself into a narrow nursing speciality too early. Many speciality-focused programs back home don’t translate easily or get recognised here, and that can slow down your progress or even force you to start over. Instead, go for a general nursing qualification first.

“It gives you flexibility, wider acceptance, and a smoother pathway when it’s time to process your license or transition abroad. Build a strong foundation first… you can always specialize later in the U.S. with better opportunities, better pay, and globally recognized credentials. Think long term. Don’t limit your future before it even starts,” her caption reads.

A Ghanaian nurse in the US enlightens colleagues about practising nursing in the US Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to advice on practising nursing in the US

Ghanaian nurses who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the advice given to nurses who desire to relocate to the US to work.

Adorable stated:

“Best decision I made, acquiring my BSN after my RGN programme. I am quite a new here. I work three times a week & earn a little above 4k. Some days are really hectic and you want to quit, some days are not. You have abundant supplies to work with so it reduces your stress. No unnecessary workplace drama because policies are in place to protect you, the worker, and the clients.”

Peggystone stated:

“If you do midwifery, kindly target Canada. It’s the best place for midwives, I can promise you that, and the salary is way better.”

naayaa034 added:

“I did midwifery back home but I’ve been here two years and I’m starting all over again, hmm.”

Nurse speaks on working in Saudi

In a related development, a Ghanaian nurse went viral after opening up about her experience working in Saudi Arabia.

In a video, the nurse said the reasons for moving to the Gulf country to continue her practice were met.

Source: YEN.com.gh